October 23, 2025 7:42 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound Ahead Of Friday's Inflation Report

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is back above $109,00 ahead of Friday's CPI release, despite net outflows from Spot ETFs.

Spot BTC ETFs saw a $101.3 million outflow, while Spot ETH ETFs recorded $18.8 million outflows. Total crypto liquidations hit $499.29 million, affecting 139,320 traders, and Bitcoin dominance jumped 1.4% to 59.1% in a single day.

Bitcoin Stuck, Key Levels Hold Importance

Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin is rangebound between $107,000–$111,000, with thin trading volume causing sharp swings.

A break above $111,000 could open the door for further upside, while holding $107,000 support remains crucial.

Ted Pillows highlighted Ethereum bounced off key support but shows lingering weakness. Until it reclaims $4,100 with strong institutional inflows, most pumps are likely to be retraced.

For Solana, Daan explains it is consolidating around its Daily 200MA/EMA, forming lower highs and higher lows post-October 10 volatility.

Key levels are $170–$175 support and $195–$200 resistance; the next move will depend on which side breaks.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$109,655.48
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,903.10 
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$188.87
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.41

Broadly tracking the crypto market, the meme coin cap rose 0.1% to $61.97 billion in 24 hours. AI-themed meme coins led with 1.6% gains, while Solana-based meme coins dropped 1.8%.

While Dogecoin remains "crazy cheap" under $0.2 according to trader GalaxyBTC, Shiba Inu burn rates surged 2,690%, showing strong token deflation activity.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1958
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001003 
