Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rebound Ahead Of Friday's Inflation Report

Bitcoin is back above $109,00 ahead of Friday's CPI release, despite net outflows from Spot ETFs.
Spot BTC ETFs saw a $101.3 million outflow, while Spot ETH ETFs recorded $18.8 million outflows. Total crypto liquidations hit $499.29 million, affecting 139,320 traders, and Bitcoin dominance jumped 1.4% to 59.1% in a single day.
Bitcoin Stuck, Key Levels Hold Importance
Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin is rangebound between $107,000–$111,000, with thin trading volume causing sharp swings.
A break above $111,000 could open the door for further upside, while holding $107,000 support remains crucial.
Ted Pillows highlighted Ethereum bounced off key support but shows lingering weakness. Until it reclaims $4,100 with strong institutional inflows, most pumps are likely to be retraced.
For Solana, Daan explains it is consolidating around its Daily 200MA/EMA, forming lower highs and higher lows post-October 10 volatility.
Key levels are $170–$175 support and $195–$200 resistance; the next move will depend on which side breaks.
Broadly tracking the crypto market, the meme coin cap rose 0.1% to $61.97 billion in 24 hours. AI-themed meme coins led with 1.6% gains, while Solana-based meme coins dropped 1.8%.
While Dogecoin remains "crazy cheap" under $0.2 according to trader GalaxyBTC, Shiba Inu burn rates surged 2,690%, showing strong token deflation activity.
