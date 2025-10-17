grant cardone
October 17, 2025 2:17 PM 2 min read

Grant Cardone Buys 500 Bitcoin In The Dip: 'I Got To Keep My Money Stored Some Place'

by Parshwa Turakhiya Benzinga Staff Writer
Cardone Capital, led by U.S. real estate mogul Grant Cardone, confirmed the purchase of an additional 200 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) this week, extending its aggressive accumulation during one of the crypto market's sharpest corrections of the year.

Cardone Goes All-In With Fresh 200 Bitcoin Purchase

Cardone's latest acquisition follows last week's 300 BTC purchase, bringing the company's total to 500 BTC. 

The move, disclosed via Cardone's X account on Friday, underscores his long-term conviction in Bitcoin despite heightened market volatility.

Speaking with Bitcoin Magazine, Cardone explained that traditional saving "erodes wealth over time" and framed Bitcoin as a superior store of value when paired with income-producing assets. 

"I got to keep [my money] stored some place. Saving it doesn't keep it because it's going down in value," he said.

‘Renters Pay The Bitcoin Bill' Model Gains Traction

Cardone has developed a hybrid strategy that uses real estate cash flow to fund Bitcoin purchases, positioning renters as indirect contributors to digital-asset accumulation. 

"Basically, our renters are buying the investors in a building Bitcoin," he said, describing a structure that currently allocates around 15% of fund assets to Bitcoin, with a long-term goal of achieving a 50/50 balance between real estate and digital assets.

This model, which Cardone calls a "real-world Bitcoin dollar-cost averaging system," has attracted attention from both property investors and crypto advocates for merging tangible cash flow with blockchain exposure.

Bridging Property Millions Into A $BTC Fortune

The billionaire investor emphasized that his approach maintains liquidity while building long-term exposure to Bitcoin. 

"Bitcoin is an exciting store of value, but cash flow is essential," Cardone said, arguing that income from tenants can serve as a natural hedge against volatility.

He added that most investors entering Cardone Capital's funds "don't know anything about Bitcoin," making the structure a gateway to passive exposure. 

The firm's integration of digital assets mirrors a growing institutional trend, where firms use operational income or reserves to accumulate Bitcoin during pullbacks.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

