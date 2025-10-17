Grant Cardone Buys 500 Bitcoin In The Dip: 'I Got To Keep My Money Stored Some Place'

Cardone Capital, led by U.S. real estate mogul Grant Cardone, confirmed the purchase of an additional 200 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) this week, extending its aggressive accumulation during one of the crypto market's sharpest corrections of the year.

Cardone Goes All-In With Fresh 200 Bitcoin Purchase

Cardone's latest acquisition follows last week's 300 BTC purchase, bringing the company's total to 500 BTC.

The move, disclosed via Cardone's X account on Friday, underscores his long-term conviction in Bitcoin despite heightened market volatility.

Speaking with Bitcoin Magazine, Cardone explained that traditional saving "erodes wealth over time" and framed Bitcoin as a superior store of value when paired with income-producing assets.

"I got to keep [my money] stored some place. Saving it doesn't keep it because it's going down in value," he said.

‘Renters Pay The Bitcoin Bill' Model Gains Traction

Cardone has developed a hybrid strategy that uses real estate cash flow to fund Bitcoin purchases, positioning renters as indirect contributors to digital-asset accumulation.

"Basically, our renters are buying the investors in a building Bitcoin," he said, describing a structure that currently allocates around 15% of fund assets to Bitcoin, with a long-term goal of achieving a 50/50 balance between real estate and digital assets.

This model, which Cardone calls a "real-world Bitcoin dollar-cost averaging system," has attracted attention from both property investors and crypto advocates for merging tangible cash flow with blockchain exposure.

Bridging Property Millions Into A $BTC Fortune

The billionaire investor emphasized that his approach maintains liquidity while building long-term exposure to Bitcoin.

"Bitcoin is an exciting store of value, but cash flow is essential," Cardone said, arguing that income from tenants can serve as a natural hedge against volatility.

He added that most investors entering Cardone Capital's funds "don't know anything about Bitcoin," making the structure a gateway to passive exposure.

The firm's integration of digital assets mirrors a growing institutional trend, where firms use operational income or reserves to accumulate Bitcoin during pullbacks.

Image: Shutterstock