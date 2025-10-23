Tucker Carlson Skeptical About Bitcoin Investment Due To 'Mysterious' Creator Satoshi Nakamoto — Again Ties CIA To Apex Crypto

Television personality and political commentator Tucker Carlson expressed his reservations on Wednesday about investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) due to the mystery surrounding its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Carlson Questions Satoshi’s Anonymity

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in honor of Charlie Kirk, Carlson questioned the mysterious figure behind Bitcoin.

“I try to limit myself to things I understand. And nobody can explain to me who Satoshi Nakamoto was. The creator of Bitcoin,” the former Fox News host said. “And no one can answer the question, including some of the biggest holders of Bitcoin in the world.”

Carlson stated that Nakamoto could be linked to the Central Intelligence Agency, a theory he has suggested before.

“Can’t prove it, but you’re telling me to invest in something whose founder is mysterious and has billions of dollars of unused Bitcoin. Like, what is that?,” he added.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys 6 Stocks And Bitcoin ETF: Here’s Her Latest Shopping List

However, Carlson admitted that he “loves” the idea of Bitcoin as it provides “financial autonomy.”

“I don’t want what I buy or sell to be tracked. I don’t want my money to be tracked. It’s nobody’s business. I pay my taxes,” he argued.

The Enigma That Is Satoshi

Carlson’s skepticism echoes his previous claims at the Bitcoin 2024 conference, where he suggested that Bitcoin could be a creation of the U.S.’s primary foreign intelligence service. He had criticized Bitcoin maxis for not knowing the real identity of Nakamoto.

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has been a subject of intense debate and speculation. The 2024 HBO documentary titled "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" attempted to unveil the mystery. It identified Bitcoin Core engineer Peter Todd as Satoshi Nakamoto, a claim Todd unequivocally denied.

With Satoshi holding more than a million BTC, worth over $120 billion, interested parties find a rational factor in knowing their identity, as any movement of their holdings could drastically affect the coin's price.

At the same time, some feel that Satoshi being pseudonymous is “one of the coolest things ever.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $110,004.87, up 1.62% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock