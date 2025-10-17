Anthony Scaramucci Was 'Willing' To Risk His Business For Bitcoin During The 2022 Crypto Winter

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, recalled in a podcast aired Thursday his unwavering belief in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and its potential, even at the expense of his business.

Scaramucci Remembers Struggles

During a conversation with popular television personality Eric Bolling, Scaramucci reflected on the 2022 cryptocurrency winter, when Bitcoin’s value plummeted from $69,000 to $16,000, causing a big dent in the fortunes of his New York-based asset management firm.

“A lot of clients fired me. And the New York Post put this rendition of me. I look like Tyrion Lannister sinking in the SS Mooch. You could see it there. And I’m sinking in the boat, going down. And people were writing my financial obituary,” Scaramucci said, referring to a New York Post report.

The SkyBridge fund, which had more than 20% in cryptocurrency-related investments, was hit by surging withdrawals during this time.

Despite the challenges, Scaramucci remained committed to Bitcoin, telling his wife, “I’m right about this, and if I have to shut down the business over it, I’m willing to do that.”

Scaramucci compared the initial hiccups faced by Bitcoin to those of ride-sharing company Uber, emphasizing that “great” technology eventually finds a way to prevail.

From Skeptic To Believer

Scaramucci previously admitted to not understanding Bitcoin for eight years before finally becoming a believer. He attributed his shift in perspective to diligent research and understanding.

Today, his conviction is so strong that he authored a book called “The Little Book of Bitcoin,” aimed at helping readers grasp the financial significance of digital assets.

Scaramucci revealed previously that 70% of his wealth is tied up in the leading cryptocurrency.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $104,774.48, down 5.81% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.



