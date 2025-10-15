Eric Trump Teases Tokenization Plans Related To 'One Specific Building': Chance To Own Part Of Trump Tower?

World Liberty Financial co-founder Eric Trump said that he is working to tokenize his family’s real estate portfolio, aiming to provide fractional ownership opportunities to the general public.

Fractional Ownership Of Trump Real Estate?

Trump revealed the the plan pertains to “one specific building,” according to a preview clip from an upcoming CoinDesk interview shared on X.

“If I decided to build a hotel in Washington, D.C., or in Dubai or in New York, why do I have to go out using Deutsche Bank?” he said. “Why can’t I go out to the masses?”

Trump suggested that this model could open up investment options for retail investors who may not have access to similar projects otherwise.

He said that investors would be able to buy micro-shares in high-profile properties such as the Trump Tower and be “part of our success together.”

Trump, also the executive vice president of The Trump Organization, indicated that the initiative would be integrated with World Liberty Financial and its U.S. dollar stablecoin World Liberty Financial USD (USD1).

A Game-Changer?

The Trump Organization is a real estate brand recognized for its portfolio of luxury properties, built by President Donald Trump and, earlier, his father, Fred Trump. As of September 2025, Forbes estimates the net value of Trump’s real estate portfolio to be $1.2 billion.

In property tokenization, assets such as houses or hotels are divided into digital tokens that signify ownership. These tokens, which contain details like the asset's ownership history and regulatory information, are stored on a blockchain, serving as a digital ledger. Learn more about tokenization of real estate here.

Trump Family’s WLFI Ties

The news follows World Liberty Financial CEO Zach Witkoff’s announcement earlier this month that the company is “actively” studying tokenization of asset types, such as real estate, oil and gas. He also announced the launch of a cryptocurrency debit card

World Liberty Financial has emerged as one of the key businesses for the Trumps, with the trading debut of its WLFI token fetching them billions in paper fortune. Moreover, Trump reported incomes exceeding $57 million from the platform in his latest disclosure.

