Trump Calls Son Eric's Book 'Under Siege' A 'Must-Read For Everyone'

President Donald Trump used his social media platform during a whirlwind Middle East trip to promote his son Eric Trump's new memoir, calling it "phenomenal" and "a must-read for everyone" while posing for a photo of himself holding the book aboard Air Force One.

Eric Trump's Book Promotion Tour Clash

The post landed as the White House touted progress on the Gaza cease-fire and Eric Trump launched a media tour to promote the book's release.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Don't forget to get a copy of my son Eric's book, ‘UNDER SIEGE,' which is breaking records everywhere. It's a phenomenal book, that's a must-read for everyone—Congratulations Eric, you deserve it!!!"

Eric Trump announced ‘Under Siege’ in September and it went on sale Tuesday. Publisher listings describe the memoir as an "unfiltered" account of life inside the Trump family's orbit. Retail listings of the new book by publisher Simon & Schuster highlight personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes campaign and business episodes.

See Also: Arizona Attorney General Threatens Legal Action Against Mike Johnson Over Delay In Swearing-In Of Adelita Grijalva: ‘Stop The Political Games’

Family Amplifies Rollout With Praise And Posts

The president's book plug came minutes after a separate post claiming that all living hostages held by Hamas had been returned to Israel and that "phase two" of his 20-point peace plan was underway, part of a broader effort the White House says aims to solidify the Gaza truce.

As the rollout continued, Eric Trump publicly praised his father while promoting the book. In an appearance on The Benny Show podcast on Sunday, he said his father is "heaven-bound," adding that Trump's push to end wars means "there's a lot less people going to heaven, meaning, they are going to heaven slower because he stopped the death and destruction around the world."

Other family members joined the promotion. Donald Trump Jr. congratulated his brother on X, writing, "#1 across the board. Keep it going!" Eric Trump and allies also posted images and clips from early events and retail placements as the book hit shelves.

Photo Courtesy: Joseph Sohm on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: