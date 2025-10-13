Bitcoin Back To $115,000 As ETH, XRP, Dogecoin Soar On Tariff De-Escalation

Bitcoin has rallied to $115,000 as president Trump signaled a softer stance on China-related tariffs.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $115,236.91 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,228.55 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $206.05 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.61 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2151 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001115

Coinglass data shows 195,567 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $458.25 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX), Story (CRYPTO: IP) and Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO).

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez raised the question of whether Bitcoin could retrace to $100,000 if selling pressure ramps up or broader market sentiment weakens.

Crypto trader Johnny expressed uncertainty about getting a retest that forms a higher low but said he plans to buy at this level, targeting a push to a new all-time high and beyond.

Crypto Tony is watching for a move to $116,000 before assessing whether the bulls can drive prices higher.

Capo of Crypto noted signs of a potential cycle top, though confirmations are needed. He added that momentum is fading, positive news no longer moves the market, and a possible financial crisis may be on the horizon.

