Bitcoin Back To $115,000 As ETH, XRP, Dogecoin Soar On Tariff De-Escalation

Bitcoin has rallied to $115,000 as president Trump signaled a softer stance on China-related tariffs.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 195,567 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $458.25 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX), Story (CRYPTO: IP) and Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO).
Notable Developments:
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says There’s A Role For Crypto ‘In The Same Way There Is For Gold’
- Dogecoin Bounces To $0.21 As House Of Doge Prepares For Nasdaq Listing
- Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin’s Made Gold A ‘Disastrous Investment’—How Come GLD Keeps Making New Highs?
- Strategy, Coinbase, Bitmine Surge In Pre-Market Trading: What’s Driving Crypto Stocks Higher?
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez raised the question of whether Bitcoin could retrace to $100,000 if selling pressure ramps up or broader market sentiment weakens.
Crypto trader Johnny expressed uncertainty about getting a retest that forms a higher low but said he plans to buy at this level, targeting a push to a new all-time high and beyond.
Crypto Tony is watching for a move to $116,000 before assessing whether the bulls can drive prices higher.
Capo of Crypto noted signs of a potential cycle top, though confirmations are needed. He added that momentum is fading, positive news no longer moves the market, and a possible financial crisis may be on the horizon.
