October 13, 2025 3:26 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Back To $115,000 As ETH, XRP, Dogecoin Soar On Tariff De-Escalation

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin has rallied to $115,000 as president Trump signaled a softer stance on China-related tariffs.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$115,236.91
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,228.55
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$206.05
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.61
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2151
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001115

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 195,567 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $458.25 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX), Story (CRYPTO: IP) and Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez raised the question of whether Bitcoin could retrace to $100,000 if selling pressure ramps up or broader market sentiment weakens.

Crypto trader Johnny expressed uncertainty about getting a retest that forms a higher low but said he plans to buy at this level, targeting a push to a new all-time high and beyond.

Crypto Tony is watching for a move to $116,000 before assessing whether the bulls can drive prices higher.

Capo of Crypto noted signs of a potential cycle top, though confirmations are needed. He added that momentum is fading, positive news no longer moves the market, and a possible financial crisis may be on the horizon.

