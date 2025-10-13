Coinbase logo on a phone with blue backgroun
October 13, 2025 5:40 AM 2 min read

Strategy, Coinbase, Bitmine Surge In Pre-Market Trading: What's Driving Crypto Stocks Higher?

Cryptocurrency-linked equities were higher in pre-market trading on Monday, as major coins rallied sharply from the “Black Friday” crash.

These Stocks Are In The Green

Strategy, the world's largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury firm, was up 1.80%, while cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase and Bullish were up more than 2.60% each.

World's biggest Bitcoin mining firm MARA Holdings rallied over 3%, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-centric treasury company Bitmine climbed over 6%.

StocksGains +/-Pre-Market Price (Recorded at 4:50 a.m. ET)
Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. (AMEX:BMNR)+6.73%$55.97
MARA Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)+3.81%$19.34
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)+2.64%$366.50
Bullish (NYSE:BLSH)+2.60%$61.98
Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR)+1.84%$310.40

See Also: Trader Who Made $160 Million Shorting Bitcoin, Ethereum Before Trump’s Tariff Threat Is Doubling Down: ‘Did Someone Know’

Crypto Market Pares Losses

The rally comes after major cryptocurrencies staged a sharp recovery Sunday, overcoming the ‘Black Friday’ that wreaked havoc and led to billions in liquidations.

Investors sensed signs of de-escalation between the U.S. and China after Trump said, “It will all be fine” via his Truth Social, days after threatening 100% tariffs on the Asian nation and sparking global jitters about a trade war.

U.S. stock futures rallied Monday morning, driven by easing concerns over trade relations with China and a rebound in oil prices.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $115,261.73, up 3.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ETH traded up 9.32% at $4,174.39 at last check.

The MSTR stock exhibited a high growth score — a measure of the stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple periods. How does it compare to Coinbase and the other cryptocurrency-linked stocks mentioned above? Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to find out.

