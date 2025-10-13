Strategy, Coinbase, Bitmine Surge In Pre-Market Trading: What's Driving Crypto Stocks Higher?

Cryptocurrency-linked equities were higher in pre-market trading on Monday, as major coins rallied sharply from the “Black Friday” crash.
These Stocks Are In The Green
Strategy, the world's largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury firm, was up 1.80%, while cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase and Bullish were up more than 2.60% each.
World's biggest Bitcoin mining firm MARA Holdings rallied over 3%, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-centric treasury company Bitmine climbed over 6%.
Crypto Market Pares Losses
The rally comes after major cryptocurrencies staged a sharp recovery Sunday, overcoming the ‘Black Friday’ that wreaked havoc and led to billions in liquidations.
Investors sensed signs of de-escalation between the U.S. and China after Trump said, “It will all be fine” via his Truth Social, days after threatening 100% tariffs on the Asian nation and sparking global jitters about a trade war.
U.S. stock futures rallied Monday morning, driven by easing concerns over trade relations with China and a rebound in oil prices.
Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $115,261.73, up 3.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ETH traded up 9.32% at $4,174.39 at last check.
