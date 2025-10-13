Strategy, Coinbase, Bitmine Surge In Pre-Market Trading: What's Driving Crypto Stocks Higher?

Cryptocurrency-linked equities were higher in pre-market trading on Monday, as major coins rallied sharply from the “Black Friday” crash.

These Stocks Are In The Green

Strategy, the world's largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury firm, was up 1.80%, while cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase and Bullish were up more than 2.60% each.

World's biggest Bitcoin mining firm MARA Holdings rallied over 3%, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-centric treasury company Bitmine climbed over 6%.

Stocks Gains +/- Pre-Market Price (Recorded at 4:50 a.m. ET) Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. (AMEX:BMNR) +6.73% $55.97 MARA Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) +3.81% $19.34 Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) +2.64% $366.50 Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) +2.60% $61.98 Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) +1.84% $310.40

Crypto Market Pares Losses

The rally comes after major cryptocurrencies staged a sharp recovery Sunday, overcoming the ‘Black Friday’ that wreaked havoc and led to billions in liquidations.

Investors sensed signs of de-escalation between the U.S. and China after Trump said, “It will all be fine” via his Truth Social, days after threatening 100% tariffs on the Asian nation and sparking global jitters about a trade war.

U.S. stock futures rallied Monday morning, driven by easing concerns over trade relations with China and a rebound in oil prices.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $115,261.73, up 3.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ETH traded up 9.32% at $4,174.39 at last check.

The MSTR stock exhibited a high growth score — a measure of the stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple periods. How does it compare to Coinbase and the other cryptocurrency-linked stocks mentioned above? Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to find out.

