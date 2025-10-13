Dogecoin Bounces To $0.21 As House Of Doge Prepares For Nasdaq Listing

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is back above 20 cents following news of a new partnership between Brag House Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TBH) and House Of Doge, the Dogecoin Foundation's commercial arm.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2112 $31.97 billion -20.6% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001103 $6.5 billion -14.4% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 7844 $3.3 billion -23.5%

Trader Notes: EtherNasyonal observed that Dogecoin is entering a quiet accumulation phase reminiscent of 2020.

After breaking its major downtrend from the 2021 all-time high, the coin is consolidating in preparation for a potential bull run.

Short-term volatility is largely noise, while the long-term trend remains bullish, laying the groundwork for a possible surprise surge.

Cantonese Cat highlights that Dogecoin is forming a "handle" pattern on the monthly chart.

The price recently tested the 0.382 log Fibonacci level but has since found support at 0.618.

The overall technical structure remains intact, suggesting that recent losses are more emotional than structural.

Statistics: Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin liquidations totaled $14.3 million, with $7.6 million coming from short positions.

Community News: House Of Doge is set to go public through a reverse merger with NASDAQ-listed Brag House Holdings Inc., a Gen Z-focused gaming, college sports, and digital media platform.

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the merger aims to boost Dogecoin adoption and institutionalize its utility.

The combined entity plans to generate diversified revenue streams via Dogecoin-denominated merchant services, payment infrastructure, data insights, licensing, and treasury activities, while holding a significant Dogecoin reserve.

