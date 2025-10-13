Elizabeth Holmes' Puzzling Bitcoin Post From Behind Bars Sparks Curiosity — What's The Truth?

An X account allegedly belonging to imprisoned fraudster and former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes commented on Saturday about Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) recent price crash.

Why Is Holmes Posting About Bitcoin?

Holmes’ rumored account shared a post, expressing confusion over the panic-driven selling of BTC following the “Black Friday” bloodbath.

“I really do not understand why everyone is selling BTC. I thought the whole point was to buy and HOLD,” the post read.

In a subsequent post, the user shared a famous “Game of Thrones” meme, urging investors to “HODL.”

‘Mostly My Words’

However, the authenticity of the account and the post is under scrutiny. Holmes is currently serving an eleven-year prison sentence for fraud committed during her tenure at Theranos, a now-defunct blood testing company. Federal prisons do not permit inmates to access social media, raising questions about the origin of the post.

Moreover, there is no credible public information to suggest that Elizabeth Holmes owned or invested in Bitcoin.

When asked how posts are going through while Holmes is in prison, the account replied, “Mostly my words posted by others.”

See Also: Bitcoin’s Flash Crash Over Weekend Prompts Analyst To Sound Warning on BTC ETFs: Continuous Liquidity Essential To ‘Prudent Risk Management’

The Curious Case Of Holmes’ X Account

According to The San Francisco Standard, the account became active earlier this year, with the first post in nearly a decade in August. It has been posting a variety of content, including quotes from Oprah Winfrey, updates on Holmes’ daily routine in prison and photos of her children.

Proto, a cryptocurrency news platform, did not dismiss the possibility that her account may have been hacked.

The disgraced biotech entrepreneur was sentenced to eleven years in prison in November 2022, following her conviction for defrauding investors during her time at Theranos. The company promised revolutionary blood-testing technology that was ultimately revealed to be nonexistent.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Dan Henson

