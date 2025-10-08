Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Says $100 Billion XRP Could Flood Into DeFi

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is drawing fresh attention after Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson highlighted its untapped potential in decentralized finance, saying nearly $100 billion worth of idle XRP could soon enter yield-bearing ecosystems.

The remarks came just as Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) announced it has added XRP to its corporate digital asset treasury.

Hoskinson Sees $100B XRP Unlocking DeFi Liquidity

Speaking during a livestream, Hoskinson said the XRP community has "almost a hundred billion dollars of XRP floating around that's yield-free," suggesting that regulatory clarity and real-world asset (RWA) integration could transform XRP into a major DeFi liquidity source.

"You try to match RWAs and all these emerging assets that now, because of changing regulation, can finally enter the space," Hoskinson said.

"You pair them up with Bitcoin, ADA, XRP and that alone could get us $10–15 billion in TVL and a lot more transaction volume."

His comments underscore how DeFi protocols are beginning to explore interoperability with non-EVM blockchains.

Nasdaq-Listed Reliance Adds XRP To Treasury

Reliance Global confirmed on Sep. 30 that it completed a purchase of XRP as part of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy, joining its existing holdings of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

The company cited XRP's efficiency as the reason for inclusion, calling it a "measured step" toward diversified blockchain exposure.

CEO Ezra Beyman said the firm aims to build a balanced digital portfolio reflecting both innovation and long-term shareholder value.

XRP Price Consolidates Ahead Of Breakout

XRP Breakout Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Technical analysis: XRP is trading near $2.91, consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle formation.

Resistance remains capped at $2.93, where the 20-day EMA coincides with the upper boundary of the pattern.

Immediate support rests at $2.85, followed by $2.74.

The Bollinger Bands are tightening, indicating reduced volatility that often precedes strong directional moves.

A daily close above $2.93 could open the way toward $3.07, while failure to hold support may trigger a slide to $2.64.

Why It Matters

XRP is rarely discussed as a DeFi engine, yet Hoskinson's $100 billion liquidity framing flips that narrative on its head.

If even a fraction of that idle supply migrates into yield markets, the impact on DeFi's total value locked could be seismic.

The timing alongside Reliance's Nasdaq-listed treasury move gives the narrative a rare blend of grassroots and institutional backing.

Such alignment hints at XRP's next frontier — not just payments or remittances, but deep integration with on-chain capital markets.

For traders, it raises the question of whether XRP is shifting from a transactional token into a structural pillar of DeFi itself.

