Bitcoin Could 10x From Here, Says PayPal's Ex-Boss—And This Pricing Model Agrees

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains in accumulation territory, according to both market models and institutional voices, as former PayPal president David Marcus said the cryptocurrency is "still severely undervalued" and could eventually match gold's $1.3 million equivalent value per coin.

Former PayPal Chief Says Bitcoin Is ‘Still Early'

Speaking live on Bloomberg on Oct. 7, Marcus said Bitcoin's long-term potential has barely been priced in, especially when compared to gold's market capitalization.

"If Bitcoin was worth as much as gold, it would be $1.3 million per Bitcoin," Marcus said.

"I think it's just a matter of time. The utility phase of Bitcoin as a neutral settlement network and asset for global payments hasn't been priced in at all."

His remarks come as Bitcoin trades around $124,700, consolidating after a strong quarter marked by institutional inflows and broader digital asset adoption.

Rainbow Chart Signals Undervaluation

BTC Rainbow Price Chart Indicator (Source: Coinglass)

The Bitcoin Rainbow Price Indicator, a long-term logarithmic regression model that tracks Bitcoin's historical price cycles, shows BTC still sitting in the "BUY" / "Accumulate" band — typically a zone that has marked early stages of prior bull markets.

As of Oct. 6, the indicator placed:

BTC Price: $124,774



$124,774 BUY / Accumulate Zone: $104,584–$143,573



$104,584–$143,573 Bubble Territory: Begins above $260,000, topping at $903,000

This suggests Bitcoin remains far below its long-term fair regression levels.

Historically, similar positioning within the green-blue bands has preceded multi-cycle uptrends leading into peak phases.

Undervaluation Narrative Gains Ground

The chart's structure implies BTC is still early in its expansion curve.

With upper regression bands projecting between $260,000 and $900,000, long-term models suggest significant headroom before entering overheated territory.

Market sentiment echoes this thesis.

Institutional buyers have continued accumulating through spot ETFs, while long-term holders now control the highest share of supply on record.

Combined, these factors reinforce Marcus' assertion that Bitcoin's true value as a "neutral financial network" remains underestimated.

Why It Matters

Bitcoin at $124,000 feels expensive, but models still place it inside long-term accumulation zones.

These zones previously aligned with $200 in 2013 and $4,000 in 2017 before historic multi-year rallies followed.

David Marcus' gold comparison implies Bitcoin is valued at only a fraction of traditional safe-haven assets.

ETF inflows and record long-term holder supply suggest scarcity is rising faster than price acknowledges.

