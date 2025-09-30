What Gold's Historic Rally Means For Bitcoin's Next Move

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may soon make a significant move, following a historic gold rally that has seen the commodity surge above $3,800.



What Happened: Prominent analyst Kevin noted in his exclusive Patreon group that Bitcoin has reclaimed its higher-low, lower-high structure after bouncing from the weekly bull market support band, reinforcing the chance of a reversal.

Historically, BTC often delivers a "first move is the wrong move" fake-out before reversing, making the next few days pivotal.

Gold And Bitcoin

Kevin noted that Bitcoin's biggest rallies have often followed gold's macro tops—seen in 2013, 2017, and 2020/21.

With Gold now in its strongest bull run since the 1970s and its monthly RSI at an extreme 91 (last seen in 1979), BTC's ongoing sideways consolidation amid record-low volatility could precede a dramatic surge.

If history rhymes, BTC's sideways consolidation amid historically low volatility could soon resolve with a dramatic move as Gold approaches exhaustion.

Also Read: Bitcoin At $113,000 Waiting For ‘Final Rotiation’ As Analyst Forecasts One Last Dominance Push

Breakout?

Bitcoin's monthly Bollinger Bands and volatility indicators also point to an imminent expansion phase. With compression at historic lows, the market is signalling that a significant breakout is only weeks away.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin's 4-hour chart shows it above key moving averages and the $112,700 Fibonacci level, with a possible inverse head-and-shoulders pattern forming.

Flat daily money flow and declining whale inflows mean stronger capital is needed to fuel a sustained breakout.

Liquidity dynamics show heavy clusters of short liquidations up to $119,000 and long liquidations down to $106,800, coinciding with BTC's prolonged range between $98,000 and $125,000.

Adding complexity, a CME gap at $110,700 could also attract price movement.

The convergence of gold's potential topping signal, Bitcoin's technical patterns, and suppressed volatility makes the coming weeks critical for the crypto market's next major move.

