Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
October 1, 2025 7:33 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Hits $116,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Weak Dollar

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cryptocurrencies are spiking on the first day of October, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $116,000 mark.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$116,400
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,300
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$217.74
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.94
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2428
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001225

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 173,290 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $623.06 million.     
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $429.96 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million.

Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades observes BTC testing the top of its bull flag/channel, aiming for a breakout. Holding the $112,000 support remains crucial. Daily closes above the channel would indicate readiness for new highs, though early-month volatility may persist.

Ted Pillows adds BTC reclaimed $113,500, with resistance at $117,500. A successful break could push to new all-time highs, while failing $113,500 risks further downside.

For Ethereum, Pillows notes rejection at $4,250 resistance, signaling short-term weakness. Key support sits at $4,050, with a break potentially leading to $3,800. Dips are still considered buying opportunities for the next leg up.

Crypto Bully closed a scalp trade for over $8,000, citing momentum stalling despite a setup that played out with Monday's low sweep and recovery. Risk management prompted an early exit.

CW highlights $0.25 as critical resistance. A break and hold above this level on strong volume could clear the sell wall; failure may result in pushbacks.

Mikybull Crypto points out XRP having closed the quarter above a key resistance for the first time since 2017, suggesting a potentially large bullish phase is beginning.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$116532.542.16%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.24234.05%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4295.893.62%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000123.38%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$217.464.18%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.943.35%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved