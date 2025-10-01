Bitcoin Hits $116,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Weak Dollar

Cryptocurrencies are spiking on the first day of October, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $116,000 mark.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $116,400 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $4,300 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $217.74 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.94 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.2428 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001225

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 173,290 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $623.06 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $429.96 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million.

Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades observes BTC testing the top of its bull flag/channel, aiming for a breakout. Holding the $112,000 support remains crucial. Daily closes above the channel would indicate readiness for new highs, though early-month volatility may persist.

Ted Pillows adds BTC reclaimed $113,500, with resistance at $117,500. A successful break could push to new all-time highs, while failing $113,500 risks further downside.

For Ethereum, Pillows notes rejection at $4,250 resistance, signaling short-term weakness. Key support sits at $4,050, with a break potentially leading to $3,800. Dips are still considered buying opportunities for the next leg up.

Crypto Bully closed a scalp trade for over $8,000, citing momentum stalling despite a setup that played out with Monday's low sweep and recovery. Risk management prompted an early exit.

CW highlights $0.25 as critical resistance. A break and hold above this level on strong volume could clear the sell wall; failure may result in pushbacks.

Mikybull Crypto points out XRP having closed the quarter above a key resistance for the first time since 2017, suggesting a potentially large bullish phase is beginning.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock