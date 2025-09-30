CRCL Surges As Circle To Cooperate With Deutsche Börse On Stablecoin Adoption In Europe

Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) is up to $137.80 in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the company announced a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Börse Group (OTCPK: DBOEY) aimed at expanding stablecoin adoption across European capital markets.

Circle Strikes High-Stakes Deal With Deutsche Börse

The agreement connects Circle's USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) and EURC with Deutsche Börse's platforms, including its 360T and 3DX exchanges, institutional custody through Clearstream, and execution services via Crypto Finance.

The collaboration aims to reduce settlement risk and cut costs for banks, asset managers, and institutional participants.

This push aligns with Europe's Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), where Circle was the first stablecoin issuer to gain compliance.

The move strengthens its foothold as European regulators prepare for broader integration of digital assets into financial infrastructure.

Visa Pilot Signals Explosive Stablecoin Demand

The announcement comes as Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) launched a pilot program using Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins for cross-border payments, aiming to improve speed and flexibility.

The dual developments highlight a growing trend of traditional financial giants adopting blockchain-based settlement tools.

CRCL Stock Teases Breakout After Months Of Selling Pressure

CRCL Stock Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Technical analysis: On the 4-hour chart, CRCL has been trading within a descending channel since July, with repeated failures to hold above $200.

Price is now consolidating near $133, just above the 20- and 50-period EMAs at $132.60 and $133.72, while the 200-period EMA lingers overhead at $144.27.

The Parabolic SAR flipped bullish at $137.80, suggesting early momentum recovery.

If price breaks out above the channel resistance and clears the $145–$150 region, a sharp rally toward $180 and then $297 could unfold.

On the downside, immediate support sits at $131.56 (20 EMA cluster).

A breakdown would risk a return to $120 and expose the $100 psychological floor.

Why It Matters

Circle's pact with Deutsche Börse pushes stablecoins into the backbone of Europe's capital markets.

Tapping platforms like 360T and Clearstream means USDC and EURC could settle the same trades that move trillions in institutional money.

Visa's pilot adds a retail dimension, showing stablecoins are scaling from consumer payments to wholesale finance.

If Europe locks in this model under MiCAR, Circle could shift from crypto issuer to systemic market player.

