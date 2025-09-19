Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
September 19, 2025 3:31 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip: The Level To Watch On The Weekend

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Friday, erasing all of their post-FOMC gains.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$115,346.95
EthereumETH/USD$4,461.67
SolanaSOL/USD$237.58
XRPXRP/USD$3.00
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2656
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001287

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 120,795 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $321.54 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance MYX/USD, Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD and SPX6900 SPX/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Scient said Bitcoin has been consolidating under $117,000 for a week, forming higher highs and lows inside a rising channel. While support sits at $112,000, the setup favors an upside breakout unless bears gain momentum.

Trader CW pointed to a strong buy wall that holds down to $114,700.

CryptoUB noted that Bitcoin is trading inside a clean range, with consolidation above $115,200 that suggests a bounce is likely. But he cautioned that losing $114,500 could trigger downside into the weekend.

Castillo Trading highlighted the post-FOMC lull, saying this weekend should reveal whether Bitcoin and Ethereum have real strength or if it's still a waiting game.

Image: Shutterstock

