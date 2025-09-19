Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip: The Level To Watch On The Weekend

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Friday, erasing all of their post-FOMC gains.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $115,346.95 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,461.67 Solana SOL/USD $237.58 XRP XRP/USD $3.00 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2656 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001287

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 120,795 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $321.54 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance MYX/USD , Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD and SPX6900 SPX/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Scient said Bitcoin has been consolidating under $117,000 for a week, forming higher highs and lows inside a rising channel. While support sits at $112,000, the setup favors an upside breakout unless bears gain momentum.

Trader CW pointed to a strong buy wall that holds down to $114,700.

CryptoUB noted that Bitcoin is trading inside a clean range, with consolidation above $115,200 that suggests a bounce is likely. But he cautioned that losing $114,500 could trigger downside into the weekend.

Castillo Trading highlighted the post-FOMC lull, saying this weekend should reveal whether Bitcoin and Ethereum have real strength or if it's still a waiting game.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock