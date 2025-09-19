Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip: The Level To Watch On The Weekend

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Friday, erasing all of their post-FOMC gains.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$115,346.95
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,461.67
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$237.58
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.00
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2656
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001287
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 120,795 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $321.54 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance MYX/USD, Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD and SPX6900 SPX/USD.
Notable Developments:
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Scient said Bitcoin has been consolidating under $117,000 for a week, forming higher highs and lows inside a rising channel. While support sits at $112,000, the setup favors an upside breakout unless bears gain momentum.
Trader CW pointed to a strong buy wall that holds down to $114,700.
CryptoUB noted that Bitcoin is trading inside a clean range, with consolidation above $115,200 that suggests a bounce is likely. But he cautioned that losing $114,500 could trigger downside into the weekend.
Castillo Trading highlighted the post-FOMC lull, saying this weekend should reveal whether Bitcoin and Ethereum have real strength or if it's still a waiting game.
