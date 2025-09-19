XRP ETF Sets Record For 2025 Launch Volumes, DOGE ETF Ranks In Top Five: Is This A 'Digital Asset Revolution'?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and XRP XRP/USD saw record-breaking flows on their first ETF trading day on Thursday, igniting calls that a new digital asset revolution is unfolding.

What Happened: Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, told Benzinga that U.S. investors now have regulated access to spot DOGE and XRP returns directly through ETFs.

He emphasized that these products offer simple, mainstream exposure to two of the most widely followed digital assets.

King added that the DOJE ETF will build on the success of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF SSK, which already surpassed $275 million in assets. "

By adding spot Dogecoin and XRP exposure, REX-Osprey is further cementing its role in bringing crypto-native assets into regulated ETF structures," he said.

History suggests ETF access can drive fresh inflows into an asset, from gold to Bitcoin to Solana, often catalyzing long-term price appreciation.

Why It Matters: Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty praised the SEC's approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, calling it a major step toward mainstream adoption and regulatory clarity. Under the new rules, exchanges like Nasdaq and NYSE can list crypto ETFs under a single framework, easing access for investors.

Meanwhile, analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales purchased over 158 million DOGE following the successful DOJE ETF debut. He added that these wallets now control more than 11.03 billion DOGE in total.

Martinez predicts that breaking $0.29 could trigger rallies toward $0.36 or even $0.45.

