Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 48,320% As SHIB Spikes 5%: Is It Time?

- Shiba Inu’s burn rate surged 48,324% as 87.96 million SHIB were removed from circulation in a single day.
- Crypto traders note bullish chart structure, with higher lows signalling upward momentum.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen a massive spike in its burn rate, fueling a 5% price gain, with potential further upside on the cards.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001380
|$8.1 billion
|+14%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2455
|$36.9 billion
|+22.8%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001223
|$5.1 billion
|+19.4%
Trader Notes: Shib Army member Shib Knight highlighted SHIB's bullish momentum, pointing to a series of higher lows that suggest tests of upcoming resistance levels may be on the horizon.
Statistics: Shibburn data shows the burn rate jumped 48,247.5% in one day, removing 87.96 million SHIB from circulation.
One transaction alone burned 85.7 million SHIB about 12 hours ago.
Over the past seven days, 101.63 million SHIB were burned, a 637.9% increase.
Shibariumscan reports daily transactions have consistently stayed above 4.6 million in recent weeks.
IntoTheBlock notes SHIB's large transaction volume surged 31% in a day, totalling $49.9 million.
Community News: Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie pointed out that the broader crypto market cap has hit $4.1 trillion, hinting at an approaching altcoin season.
She noted that the FUD surrounding Treat token under $2 million may be a buying opportunity and that SHIB's ecosystem often mirrors Bitcoin, potentially driving gains as SHIB's market cap grows toward $30–50 billion.
Top developer Kaal Dhariya added that while SHIB's success can have a "halo effect" on related tokens like TREAT, BONE, and LEASH, he emphasizes that each token should thrive independently.
Image: Shutterstock
