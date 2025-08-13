Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 48,320% As SHIB Spikes 5%: Is It Time?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen a massive spike in its burn rate, fueling a 5% price gain, with potential further upside on the cards.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001380 $8.1 billion +14% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2455 $36.9 billion +22.8% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001223 $5.1 billion +19.4%

Trader Notes: Shib Army member Shib Knight highlighted SHIB's bullish momentum, pointing to a series of higher lows that suggest tests of upcoming resistance levels may be on the horizon.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows the burn rate jumped 48,247.5% in one day, removing 87.96 million SHIB from circulation.

One transaction alone burned 85.7 million SHIB about 12 hours ago.

Over the past seven days, 101.63 million SHIB were burned, a 637.9% increase.

Shibariumscan reports daily transactions have consistently stayed above 4.6 million in recent weeks.

IntoTheBlock notes SHIB's large transaction volume surged 31% in a day, totalling $49.9 million.

Community News: Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie pointed out that the broader crypto market cap has hit $4.1 trillion, hinting at an approaching altcoin season.

She noted that the FUD surrounding Treat token under $2 million may be a buying opportunity and that SHIB's ecosystem often mirrors Bitcoin, potentially driving gains as SHIB's market cap grows toward $30–50 billion.

Top developer Kaal Dhariya added that while SHIB's success can have a "halo effect" on related tokens like TREAT, BONE, and LEASH, he emphasizes that each token should thrive independently.

