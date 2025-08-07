August 7, 2025 8:52 AM 2 min read

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 3,465% In A Day — Is A Major Price Surge On The Horizon?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD burn rate has exploded, reigniting trader optimism for a potential bullish breakout.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001265 $7.5 billion-2.7% 
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2133 $32 billion-3.5% 
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001085 $4.6 billion-5.1% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks highlighted that SHIB recently confirmed a bullish divergence, a signal that often precedes sharp upside moves. He projects the price could rally more than 156% to reach $0.000032, potentially kicking off a larger trend reversal.

Wyckoff Insider noted SHIB's daily candle closed within the volume profile range, a traditionally bullish formation. He confirmed a long setup is in play, with a stop-loss placed just below the Last Point of Support (LPS) to manage risk exposure.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Statistics: According to Shibburn, over 9.61 million SHIB tokens were burned in just 24 hours — pushing the burn rate up by a staggering 3,464.7%. Shibariumscan reports that daily transactions remain robust, consistently staying above 4.6 million.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume narrowed by 28.1% in a single day while daily active addresses inched 0.97% higher. Transactions greater than $100,000 dropped from 80 to 59.

Community News:  In a major governance shift, Shiba Inu announced elections to form its first president and DAO Council, aiming to decentralize the management of its token and governance structure. This move marks a significant step toward a fully decentralized Shibarium ecosystem.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: CryptoFX on Shutterstock.com

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.21394.15%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe - United States dollar
$0.0000112.56%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000132.60%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved