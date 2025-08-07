Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 3,465% In A Day — Is A Major Price Surge On The Horizon?

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD burn rate has exploded, reigniting trader optimism for a potential bullish breakout.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001265 $7.5 billion -2.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2133 $32 billion -3.5% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001085 $4.6 billion -5.1%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks highlighted that SHIB recently confirmed a bullish divergence, a signal that often precedes sharp upside moves. He projects the price could rally more than 156% to reach $0.000032, potentially kicking off a larger trend reversal.

Wyckoff Insider noted SHIB's daily candle closed within the volume profile range, a traditionally bullish formation. He confirmed a long setup is in play, with a stop-loss placed just below the Last Point of Support (LPS) to manage risk exposure.

Statistics: According to Shibburn, over 9.61 million SHIB tokens were burned in just 24 hours — pushing the burn rate up by a staggering 3,464.7%. Shibariumscan reports that daily transactions remain robust, consistently staying above 4.6 million.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume narrowed by 28.1% in a single day while daily active addresses inched 0.97% higher. Transactions greater than $100,000 dropped from 80 to 59.

Community News: In a major governance shift, Shiba Inu announced elections to form its first president and DAO Council, aiming to decentralize the management of its token and governance structure. This move marks a significant step toward a fully decentralized Shibarium ecosystem.

