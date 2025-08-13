Ethereum Could Hit $8,600 By 2026 — 'Stronger' At $4K Than It Was At Peak, Says Miles Deutscher Amid Record ETF Inflows

Prominent cryptocurrency trader Miles Deutscher projects Ethereum ETH/USD could reach $8,600 during the 2025-26 bull cycle if current patterns mirror historical runs, with a 61% probability of exceeding $6,000.

Data-Driven Model Shows Strong Upside Potential

Deutscher outlined his analysis on X Tuesday, emphasizing a data-driven approach combined with fundamental factors. The trader cited two key pillars driving Ethereum’s current repricing: programmatic scarcity and institutional validation – both concepts that were theoretical during the previous cycle.

“There is a strong argument at ETH at $4,000 today is fundamentally stronger than it was at its $4,800 peak in 2021,” Deutscher wrote, referencing spot ETFs, 401(k) access, and regulatory clarity for stablecoins and DeFi protocols.

Record ETF Inflows Signal Institutional Momentum

Ethereum exchange-traded funds posted record net inflows of $1.02 billion on Monday, led by BlackRock Inc.‘s BLK ETHA with $639.7 million. Total assets held by U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs now stand at $25.7 billion, representing 4.77% of ETH’s market capitalization.

The surge outpaced Bitcoin BTC/USD ETFs, which recorded $178 million in net inflows the same day. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have attracted approximately $17 billion in net inflows over the past 60 days, with over $11 billion flowing in July alone.

Technical Analysis Supports Bullish Outlook

Ethereum traded at $4,626.87 as of early Wednesday morning, up 7.54% in 24 hours and 27.55% over the past week. The cryptocurrency remains within 13% of its all-time high of $4,878 set in 2021.

Technical analysts at Fairlead Strategies noted ETH finished last week above long-term trading range resistance, positioning for a potential breakout targeting the 2021 high if it closes above $4,000 this week.

Corporate Treasury Adoption Accelerates

Corporate Ethereum adoption is gaining momentum, with companies like SharpLink Gaming Inc. SBET planning to raise $400 million to expand its ETH treasury beyond $3 billion. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR now holds approximately $5 billion in Ethereum, making it the world’s largest ETH treasury.

