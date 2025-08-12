Ethereum ETFs Smash $1 Billion Daily Inflow Mark, Outshine Bitcoin's $138 Million

U.S. spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a combined net inflow of $1.019 billion on Monday, according to SoSoValue data.

The surge was led by BlackRock's ETHA, which attracted $639.7 million, bringing its cumulative net inflow to $10.4 billion and net assets to $13.7 billion.

Other top contributors included Fidelity's FETH with $276.9 million in daily inflows and Grayscale's ETH, which added $13. million.

Total assets held by U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs now stand at $25.7 billion, representing 4.77% of Ethereum's market capitalization.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $178 million in net inflows the same day, with BlackRock's IBIT accounting for $138 million.

The divergence highlights Ethereum's ETH/USD current momentum, supported by both technical indicators and growing institutional adoption.

What Experts Are Saying: Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia at Binance, said July marked a "pivotal moment" for the market, with Ethereum stepping into the spotlight.

"The market is showing a clear evolution from being price-driven to being shaped by deeper structural shifts," he told Benzinga, pointing to "stronger institutional participation, regulatory clarity that builds long-term confidence, and growing use cases that connect blockchain technology directly to real-world finance."

Technical analysts at Fairlead Strategies said Ethereum finished last week above long-term trading range resistance, positioning it for a potential breakout if it closes this week above $4,000.

Also Read: Telegram-Affiliated Toncoin Gets Coinbase Ventures’ Backing

"Both short- and intermediate-term momentum are positive and would likely accelerate upon a confirmed breakout, targeting final resistance at the 2021 high (~$4,866)," their note said.

The firm added that the Bitcoin BTC/USD-to-Ether ratio shows strong downside momentum in favor of Ethereum, reinforcing an overweight stance on ETH in the short term.

Fairlead's outlook on Bitcoin remains cautiously bullish.

The cryptocurrency rebounded from its 50-day moving average near $114,000, but intermediate-term overbought signals suggest additional consolidation in the coming weeks.

Long-term indicators remain positive, with a measured move target of around $134,500.

Stella Zlatareva, editor at Nexo Dispatch, highlighted the macro backdrop, with markets awaiting the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.

"Forecasts call for a year-on-year rise to 2.8%, and a 0.3% increase in core inflation," she said. "Upside surprises could delay Fed rate cuts and trigger tactical selling across risk assets."

She noted that the total crypto market cap stands at $3.97 trillion, with Bitcoin just under $119,000 and Ethereum near $4,300.

What’s Next: Corporate adoption trends are also accelerating.

Fundamental Global FGF recently acquired 47,331 ETH worth $200 million, aiming to become one of the largest ETH treasury holders.

On the Bitcoin side, Japan-listed Metaplanet added 518 BTC for about $61 million, while renewable energy firm VivoPower VVPR revealed plans to purchase $100 million in Ripple shares and 211 million XRP XRP/USD tokens.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock