Ethereum Cracks $4,400: How Long Until ETH Hits All-Time Highs?

Ethereum ETH/USD has crossed the $4,400 mark, with traders eyeing a possible to run to all-time highs despite concerns about a short-term dip.

What Happened: Chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that ETH has been consolidating between resistance at $4,332 and support near $4,165.

Martinez notes the market is in a "wait-and-see" mode, with a fresh daily TD Sequential sell signal pointing to a likely pullback toward $4,165 or possibly lower.

He adds that the bearish outlook will be invalidated if Ethereum closes above $4,370 on the 4-hour chart, potentially signalling renewed bullish momentum.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe called Martinez's detailed post "a reasonable concern." He added that testing support near $4,100, just below current levels, could trigger a deeper correction, especially if macro conditions remain weak.

A dip into the $3,600–$3,800 range would align with previous support zones and could serve as a healthy retracement before further upside.

Why It Matters: Ethereum's price surge coincides with a 114% jump in large transaction volume within a single day, while transactions over $100,000 increased from 8,471 to 11,699.

Nearly 97% of ETH holders are currently in profit, with exchange netflows expanding 54.1%.

Data from SoSoValue shows spot Ethereum ETFs posted record net inflows of $1.02 billion, significantly outperforming Bitcoin ETFs.

BlackRock's ETHA led this surge with $639.7 million inflows, pushing its cumulative total to $10.49 billion and assets under management to $13.7 billion.

Ethereum's open interest stands at $56.8 billion, the highest since July 30, indicating strong trader interest. Derivatives trading volume also jumped 29.8% in a single day.

