Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip Ahead Inflation Data Release

Cryptocurrency markets are down Tuesday morning ahead of the consumer price inflation report due later in the day.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $118,520.70 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,292.10 Solana SOL/USD $174.93 XRP XRP/USD $3.12 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2210 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001281

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 68.8% and 114%, respectively in a single day. Daily active addresses grew 17% and declined 3.1%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 141,584 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $433.59 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $178.2 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $1.02 billion.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted BTC often moves in the opposite direction before CPI/PPI releases, either dipping before and rallying after or vice versa.

Captain Faibik flagged another rejection at $120,000. With BTC trading in a rising wedge, bulls must hold wedge support and break $120,000 to maintain control, while a breakdown could flip sentiment bearish.

Degen Hardy highlighted ETH's strong four-month rally but sees scope for a short-term pullback. Key long-entry zones: $4,000 (major support/resistance), $3,400 (untapped weekly), and $2,400 (untapped monthly/daily).

For XRP, Martinez pointed to the multi-year triangle breakout in Nov 2024, maintaining a bullish target of $12.60.

Trader XO sees a mean reversion/rotational day trade setup unfolding. Local resistance flagged yesterday, with $168–$170 as the key reaction zone; SOL still holding spot positions from recent lows.

For Dogecoin, Degen Hardy’s plan remains unchanged. If $0.22 support breaks, next potential long zones are $0.19 (untapped daily/weekly) and $0.16 (untapped daily/monthly).

