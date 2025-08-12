Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip Ahead Inflation Data Release

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization down 2.1% to $3.95 trillion.
- Trader sees potential Bitcoin reversal post-data drop; XRP target set at $12.60.
Cryptocurrency markets are down Tuesday morning ahead of the consumer price inflation report due later in the day.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$118,520.70
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,292.10
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$174.93
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.12
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2210
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001281
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 68.8% and 114%, respectively in a single day. Daily active addresses grew 17% and declined 3.1%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 141,584 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $433.59 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $178.2 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $1.02 billion.
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted BTC often moves in the opposite direction before CPI/PPI releases, either dipping before and rallying after or vice versa.
Captain Faibik flagged another rejection at $120,000. With BTC trading in a rising wedge, bulls must hold wedge support and break $120,000 to maintain control, while a breakdown could flip sentiment bearish.
Degen Hardy highlighted ETH's strong four-month rally but sees scope for a short-term pullback. Key long-entry zones: $4,000 (major support/resistance), $3,400 (untapped weekly), and $2,400 (untapped monthly/daily).
For XRP, Martinez pointed to the multi-year triangle breakout in Nov 2024, maintaining a bullish target of $12.60.
Trader XO sees a mean reversion/rotational day trade setup unfolding. Local resistance flagged yesterday, with $168–$170 as the key reaction zone; SOL still holding spot positions from recent lows.
For Dogecoin, Degen Hardy’s plan remains unchanged. If $0.22 support breaks, next potential long zones are $0.19 (untapped daily/weekly) and $0.16 (untapped daily/monthly).
