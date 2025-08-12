August 12, 2025 7:01 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip Ahead Inflation Data Release

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are down Tuesday morning ahead of the consumer price inflation report due later in the day.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$118,520.70
EthereumETH/USD$4,292.10
SolanaSOL/USD$174.93
XRPXRP/USD$3.12
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2210
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001281

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 68.8% and 114%, respectively in a single day. Daily active addresses grew 17% and declined 3.1%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 141,584 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $433.59 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $178.2 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $1.02 billion. 

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted BTC often moves in the opposite direction before CPI/PPI releases, either dipping before and rallying after or vice versa.

Captain Faibik flagged another rejection at $120,000. With BTC trading in a rising wedge, bulls must hold wedge support and break $120,000 to maintain control, while a breakdown could flip sentiment bearish.

Degen Hardy highlighted ETH's strong four-month rally but sees scope for a short-term pullback. Key long-entry zones: $4,000 (major support/resistance), $3,400 (untapped weekly), and $2,400 (untapped monthly/daily).

For XRP, Martinez pointed to the multi-year triangle breakout in Nov 2024, maintaining a bullish target of $12.60.

Trader XO sees a mean reversion/rotational day trade setup unfolding. Local resistance flagged yesterday, with $168–$170 as the key reaction zone; SOL still holding spot positions from recent lows.

For Dogecoin, Degen Hardy’s plan remains unchanged. If $0.22 support breaks, next potential long zones are $0.19 (untapped daily/weekly) and $0.16 (untapped daily/monthly).

