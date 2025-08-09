Trump Family Eyes $1.5 Billion Nasdaq Treasury Company To Hold WLFI Token: Report

World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto venture, is reportedly preparing to launch a publicly traded treasury company that will hold the family’s WLFI token and cash.

$1.5 Billion Fundraising Target

The plan calls for raising $1.5 billion to fund a shell company already acquired and listed on NASDAQ, according to deal documents viewed by Fortune. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. would serve on the board of the new treasury vehicle.

Growing Trump Crypto Empire

The initiative represents the latest expansion of the Trump family’s crypto holdings. World Liberty launched last fall, generating $550 million in WLFI token sales alongside its USD1 stablecoin offering.

President Donald Trump‘s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT, purchased $2 billion in Bitcoin BTC/USD for its treasury earlier this summer. The First Family has also launched separate memecoins.

World Liberty Financial did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Treasury Company Boom

The concept follows MicroStrategy Inc.‘s MSTR successful Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The software company, rebranded as Strategy in 2025, holds over $72 billion in Bitcoin and reached a $113 billion market cap despite $115 million quarterly revenue.

Treasury companies now exist for Ethereum ETH/USD, Litecoin LTC/USD, and other digital assets, allowing traditional investors to gain crypto exposure through regulated brokerages.

Policy Support Strengthens

The announcement comes as Trump signed executive orders Thursday expanding crypto access to 401(k) retirement plans and prohibiting federal regulators from using “reputational risk” to restrict crypto banking services.

House Financial Services Chair French Hill (R-AR) called the orders “an important step” against politically motivated financial discrimination, while Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) praised their “transparency and accountability.”

