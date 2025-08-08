XRP Surges 8% As Ripple-SEC Case Concludes — Traders Ancitipate Multi-Phase Rally

XRP XRP/USD rallied 8% in a single day after Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officially ended their years-long legal battle. The settlement drew heavy trading activity, with many traders calling it a turning point for the token.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $3.31 $196.8 billion +11.3% Bitcoin BTC/USD $116,643.75 $2.3 trillion +1.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,905.11 $471.6 billion +7.3%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Galaxy sees XRP breaking above $3.30 as "very bullish" and signals the uptrend has resumed.

Another trader CW says XRP's Phase 4 rally may be starting, potentially pushing prices toward $21.50. CrediBULL Crypto observes XRP's structure looks solid; dips into the green zone are strong swing-buy opportunities targeting range highs.

Statistics: Korean traders were particularly aggressive buyers after the news. Dom noted over 10 million XRP net purchased on Korean exchanges in just 20 minutes, surpassing Binance's activity, but cautioned that news-driven pumps often fade quickly.

Whale Alert tracked 16.7 million XRP, worth $55.4 million, that moved from an unknown wallet to Coinbase shortly after the announcement.

With the conclusion of the legal case, XRP’s trading volume in the past 24 hours spiked by 146.3%, attracting high interest from traders. CoinGlass data shows derivatives trading volume and open interest surged 165.5% and 17.1% respectively in a single day.

Community News: With the lawsuit dismissed, a major regulatory overhang for XRP is gone, potentially opening the door for greater U.S. institutional participation. The case, filed in 2020, had loomed over the token for five years.

CrediBULL reminded traders that when the SEC sued in 2020, many called XRP's end — but the token has since multiplied 13x. He consistently advocated that "XRP is global."

Photo: Shutterstock