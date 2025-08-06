XRP Down 5% In 1 Week: What Is Going On?

- Ripple partners with Korean crypto custodian BDACS to provide institutional-grade custody for XRP and RLUSD in South Korea.
- Despite strong institutional inflows, technical indicators suggest XRP may be poised for a steep correction.
XRP XRP/USD is reeling from an ongoing correction, which is weighing on the token’s price despite institutional interest.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.94
|$174.4 billion
|-5%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$113,994.59
|$2.3 trillion
|-3.4%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,621.59
|$437.2 billion
|-4.2%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts XRP may face deeper downside, citing multiple technical red flags:
- Tom DeMark Sequential indicator recently flashed a sell signal on the 3-day chart, initiating the ongoing pullback.
- The next critical support level is $2.40. While $3 offered initial support, on-chain data highlights $2.80 as a soft buffer, with real demand starting below $2.48.
- Whale activity is also turning bearish. Over 720 million XRP have been dumped recently.
- The MVRV ratio just triggered a death cross, further supporting a bearish short-term outlook.
Martinez's trade record stands at 26 trades in July, yielding a total profit of 108.6%. He entered XRP at $2.33 on July 7, exiting with 11.1% profit and re-entered on July 24 and 30, earning 4.4% and break-even, respectively.
Statistics: CoinShares reports $31.3 million inflows into XRP last week — in contrast to outflows from Bitcoin — signaling continued institutional interest.
Whale Alert reported a transfer of 20 million XRP (worth ~$60.6M) from Upbit to an unknown wallet on Aug. 5.
Coinglass data shows XRP options volume having surged 94.8%, and open interest rising 82.8% in a single day. In the past 24 hours, $15.3M in XRP positions were liquidated, with long liquidations accounting for $13.3 million.
Community News: Ripple is expanding its footprint in Asia through a partnership with Korean crypto custodian BDACS to offer institutional-grade custody for XRP and RLUSD in South Korea. Ripple Custody will provide secure infrastructure for managing digital assets.
BDACS’ integration with top Korean exchanges — Upbit, Coinone, and Korbit — enables regulatory-compliant XRP deployment across the region’s leading trading platforms.
Image: Shutterstock
