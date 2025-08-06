August 6, 2025 6:45 AM 2 min read

XRP Down 5% In 1 Week: What Is Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is reeling from an ongoing correction, which is weighing on the token’s price despite institutional interest.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRPXRP/USD$2.94$174.4 billion-5%
BitcoinBTC/USD$113,994.59$2.3 trillion-3.4%
EthereumETH/USD$3,621.59$437.2 billion-4.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts XRP may face deeper downside, citing multiple technical red flags:

  • Tom DeMark Sequential indicator recently flashed a sell signal on the 3-day chart, initiating the ongoing pullback.
  • The next critical support level is $2.40. While $3 offered initial support, on-chain data highlights $2.80 as a soft buffer, with real demand starting below $2.48.
  • Whale activity is also turning bearish. Over 720 million XRP have been dumped recently.
  • The MVRV ratio just triggered a death cross, further supporting a bearish short-term outlook.

Martinez's trade record stands at 26 trades in July, yielding a total profit of 108.6%. He entered XRP at $2.33 on July 7, exiting with 11.1% profit and re-entered on July 24 and 30, earning 4.4% and break-even, respectively.

Statistics: CoinShares reports $31.3 million inflows into XRP last week — in contrast to outflows from Bitcoin — signaling continued institutional interest.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Whale Alert reported a transfer of 20 million XRP (worth ~$60.6M) from Upbit to an unknown wallet on Aug. 5.

Coinglass data shows XRP options volume having surged 94.8%, and open interest rising 82.8% in a single day. In the past 24 hours, $15.3M in XRP positions were liquidated, with long liquidations accounting for $13.3 million.

Community News: Ripple is expanding its footprint in Asia through a partnership with Korean crypto custodian BDACS to offer institutional-grade custody for XRP and RLUSD in South Korea. Ripple Custody will provide secure infrastructure for managing digital assets.

BDACS’ integration with top Korean exchanges — Upbit, Coinone, and Korbit — enables regulatory-compliant XRP deployment across the region’s leading trading platforms.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.94-0.81%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$114021.00-0.08%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3618.030.18%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved