Anthony Scaramucci Thinks This 'Ethereum Killer' Network's Moment Is Coming — Here Is Why

SkyBridge Capital founder and leading cryptocurrency advocate Anthony Scaramucci endorsed the Avalanche AVAX/USD network on Wednesday, suggesting it is on the verge of significant growth.

Scaramucci Sees Potential In Avalanche

Scaramucci stated in an X post, “Avalanche has been building and its moment is coming,” indicating his firm support for the Layer-1 blockchain.

John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs, Avalanche's lead developer, responded to the post with a saluting emoji.

Scaramucci cited a video from the Tokenized Asset Coalition in which Nahas discusses the concept of “purpose-built chains” for specific use cases.

Nahas highlighted how Avalanche is moving away from piling everything into single chains, instead focusing on the idea of "Your business, your blockchain."

Avalanche Vying To Be The DeFi Leader

Launched in 2020, Avalanche aims to provide a scalable and secure infrastructure for decentralized applications and smart contracts. It was dubbed an “Ethereum Killer” in its early days, although Ethereum has grown to be far larger in market value and decentralized finance.

One of Avalanche's key features is Subnets, which are interoperable networks within the ecosystem that can be tailored to specific use cases

Scaramucci revealed previously that AVAX is part of his cryptocurrency portfolio and among the "high-quality, great core assets” in the long term.

Price Action: At the time of writing, AVAX was trading at $22.31, up 0.95% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has plunged 37%.

