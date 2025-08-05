Mark Cuban Cheers NYU Dropout Whose $1.3 Billion Valued Blockchain Project Is Aiming For A 'Free And Fair' Financial System

Billionaire investor and television personality Mark Cuban welcomed the growth of the Injective INJ/USD blockchain, a project in which he has made strategic investments, on Tuesday.

Cuban All Praise For Project, CEO Chen

Cuban shared on X a Fortune report on Eric Chen, the CEO and co-founder of Injective, that traced his journey and his company's progress.

"Leta Go !!! Injective,” Cuban said, expressing enthusiasm and support. Chen replied, "Thank you."

The report detailed how Chen dropped out of New York University at 19 to launch Injective while studying finance and mining Ethereum ETH/USD, and grew it into a $1.3 billion entity in only seven years.

One of Cuban’s Favourite Crypto Projects

Founded in 2018, Injective is a Layer-1 blockchain aiming to create a "free and fair" decentralized financial system.

Cuban is among the notable investors, alongside Binance, BitGo and Pantera Capital, who backed the startup with a $56 million financing. Cuban cited Injective's decentralized setup and transparency as reasons for investing.

As of this writing, Injective had over $31 million in total value locked, according to data from DeFiLlama.

Last year, he revealed that Injective was one of his favorite cryptocurrency projects outside of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum.

Price Action: At the time of writing, INJ was trading at $12.69, down 6% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has tumbled 35%.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com

