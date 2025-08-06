August 6, 2025 10:16 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Jump Alongside Stocks Amid Apple's $100 Billion Investment Plan: Analyst Flags 'Massive Resistance Wall' For BTC

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies mirrored the stock rally on Wednesday as investors increased risk appetite in the wake of Apple Inc.‘s AAPL $100 billion investment pledge in the U.S.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+1.25%$115,094.52
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+3.24%$3,687.41
Dogecoin DOGE/USD                         +4.03%$0.2055
XRP XRP/USD                         +2.27%$2.99
Solana SOL/USD                         +3.79%$168.45
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Rally Liquidates Bearish Positions, Grees Sentiment Returns

Bitcoin reclaimed $115,000 following Tuesday's dip below $113,000. Ethereum breached the resistance at $3,700 overnight, gaining over 3% in the last 24 hours.

It remains to be seen if the apex cryptocurrency can sustain its advance in the face of increased tariffs on Bitcoin mining equipment from Southeast Asia, which are slated to take effect on Aug. 7.

Nearly $170 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with short position traders facing the brunt of the losses..

Bitcoin's open interest dipped 0.65% in the last 24 hours, and was down over 10% since the highs set in mid-July. Notably, over 56% of Binance’s top traders, i.e., those with the highest margin balance, were betting on BTC's increase.

"Greed" sentiment returned to the market after switching to "Neutral" a day earlier, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
DeXe (DEXE)    +9.98%$8.37
POL (POL)    
               		+8.97%$0.2276
PancakeSwap (CAKE)          +7.93%$2.74

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.76 trillion, increasing 1.76% in the last 24 hours.

Apple Surges After Tariff Reprieve

Stocks jumped on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 81.38 points, or 0.18%, to end at 44,193.12. The S&P 500 rose 0.73% to close at 6,345.06, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.21%, finishing at 21,169.42.

Apple led the tech charge, rallying over 5% after CEO Tim Cook announced a new $100 billion commitment to increase investments in the U.S.  Moreover, President Donald Trump exempted the tech giant from the 100% tariff on semiconductor imports.

Analyst Expects Big ETH Move After Breaking $4,000

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez flagged a "massive resistance wall" at $117,000 where significant Bitcoin was bought.

Martinez further highlighted an air gap between $113,000 and $108,000, suggesting weak support levels. 

Jelle, a cryptocurrency and stock investor, predicted that once Ethereum breaks the $4,000 resistance, it is not going back below "anytime soon."

"Price discovery is close," the investor said.

Photo Courtesy: Travis Wolfe on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$51.131.61%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$114792.34-0.21%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2047-0.32%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3668.99-0.40%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$167.71-0.26%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.99-0.13%
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$219.268.05%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Cryptocurrency
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved