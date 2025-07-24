Bitcoin Could Go To $300,000 Before 'Great Depression' Crisis, Traders Argue

Bitcoin's BTC/USD current bull run is alive and well, and unless the price drops below $74,000, short-term pullbacks are irrelevant, according to market commentators.

What Happened: In a recent podcast, pseudonymous analysts CrediBULL Crypto and Trader Mayne reiterated that Bitcoin remains structurally bullish, with the potential to push as high as $300,000 before this cycle tops out.

"Until we break below $74,000, none of these pullbacks really matter. The trend is still very much intact," they said, citing Elliott Wave theory, which maps out the market’s five-wave impulse structure.

They emphasized that the current market setup mirrors late-stage bull cycles, where altcoins lag behind before delivering explosive returns. Many altcoins are still down 80–90% from their all-time highs, offering what they describe as the last real accumulation window.

Bitcoin Dominance: The Telltale Sign of Altseason

Currently sitting around 60%, Bitcoin dominance is expected to collapse below its 35% all-time low before the cycle concludes.

According to the duo, the final phase of the cycle ends with a massive drop in BTC dominance, prompting the biggest altseason since 2017.

They believe this rotation will mark the climactic top for the entire market, with speculative excess flowing from Bitcoin into smaller-cap altcoins before a dramatic reversal.

Why It Matters: While still long-term bullish on Bitcoin, the analysts warn that the risk-reward profile has shifted. Bitcoin was the buy "months or years ago." Now, the best risk-adjusted opportunities lie in select altcoins, they argue.

"Look for altcoins with real fundamentals, trading at cycle lows and near long-term support. Don't chase what's already pumping." They also recommend narrowing focus to 5–6 core altcoin positions, rather than over-diversifying into high-flyers.

CrediBULL and Mayne agree that while a parabolic blow-off is still likely, potentially pushing BTC to $300,000, this cycle will eventually give way to a violent correction.

"We could be correcting not just this cycle, but 15 years of speculative excess. This is going to feel like the Roaring 20s before the Great Depression."

Despite the cautionary tone for what comes next, they remain firmly bullish for now, if key levels like $74,000 continue to hold.

