July 24, 2025 11:57 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP In Fine Shape, Analyst Says: 'People Are Freaking Out Just Because It's Going Sideways'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

A recent minor dip across major cryptocurrencies did little to discourage one of the industry’s most prominent analysts, who remains optimistic about near-term price action.

What Happened: In a podcast update published on Wednesday, pseudonymous crypto analyst DonAlt said he’s surprised by how quickly traders are panicking over minor pullbacks: "Bitcoin's BTC/USD chart is hilariously bullish on the monthly. People are freaking out just because it's going sideways."

According to him, Bitcoin is simply consolidating near $120,000, which is to be expected after a strong move up. His invalidation level sits well below at $95,000, unless that's breached, he's not worried.

DonAlt sees Ethereum ETH/USD dipping from $3,700 to $3,600 as routine volatility near resistance, saying he will only start to worry about ETH at $2,400. Even a drop to $3,200-$3,300 wouldn't be unusual.

Despite price chop, he believes the ETH chart is holding up fine, and current price action is standard within macro resistance.

DonAlt holds XRP XRP/USD from $0.60, with current prices hovering around $3.20.

He sees recent weakness as routine consolidation after a 4x move: It's just doing what assets do when they hit resistance.

He is not concerned unless it breaks $2.60.

Also Read: Want To Invest $1,000 In Bitcoin, ETH, XRP? Here's The Data On The 'Ideal' Portfolio

Why It Matters: DonAlt remains fully aware of the speculative froth in the market.

He pointed to the rising number of companies jumping into Bitcoin treasury strategies, comparing it to earlier boom-bust cycles: "MicroStrategy did well… then 10 copycats came… and then 100 garbage companies. That never ends well."

He warned of a potential "horrendous bear market" after this cycle, driven by unsustainable economic models and demographic issues.

DonAlt emphasizes discipline:

  • Stays in core positions until technical invalidation
  • Takes profits into strength
  • Focuses on weekly/monthly timeframes over short-term panic

He advocates it is green candles across the board on the weekly chart. “People need to zoom out."

