Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP In Fine Shape, Analyst Says: 'People Are Freaking Out Just Because It's Going Sideways'

- DonAlt remains bullish on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, sharing specific invalidation levels that would shift his outlook.
- He warns of a massive bear market ahead due to fragile macroeconomic conditions and excessive speculation.
- A new wave of value and momentum stocks could be setting up for major moves—and Tim Melvin will name them live this Wednesday. Secure access here.
A recent minor dip across major cryptocurrencies did little to discourage one of the industry’s most prominent analysts, who remains optimistic about near-term price action.
What Happened: In a podcast update published on Wednesday, pseudonymous crypto analyst DonAlt said he’s surprised by how quickly traders are panicking over minor pullbacks: "Bitcoin's BTC/USD chart is hilariously bullish on the monthly. People are freaking out just because it's going sideways."
According to him, Bitcoin is simply consolidating near $120,000, which is to be expected after a strong move up. His invalidation level sits well below at $95,000, unless that's breached, he's not worried.
DonAlt sees Ethereum ETH/USD dipping from $3,700 to $3,600 as routine volatility near resistance, saying he will only start to worry about ETH at $2,400. Even a drop to $3,200-$3,300 wouldn't be unusual.
Despite price chop, he believes the ETH chart is holding up fine, and current price action is standard within macro resistance.
DonAlt holds XRP XRP/USD from $0.60, with current prices hovering around $3.20.
He sees recent weakness as routine consolidation after a 4x move: It's just doing what assets do when they hit resistance.
He is not concerned unless it breaks $2.60.
Also Read: Want To Invest $1,000 In Bitcoin, ETH, XRP? Here’s The Data On The ‘Ideal’ Portfolio
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Why It Matters: DonAlt remains fully aware of the speculative froth in the market.
He pointed to the rising number of companies jumping into Bitcoin treasury strategies, comparing it to earlier boom-bust cycles: "MicroStrategy did well… then 10 copycats came… and then 100 garbage companies. That never ends well."
He warned of a potential "horrendous bear market" after this cycle, driven by unsustainable economic models and demographic issues.
DonAlt emphasizes discipline:
- Stays in core positions until technical invalidation
- Takes profits into strength
- Focuses on weekly/monthly timeframes over short-term panic
He advocates it is green candles across the board on the weekly chart. “People need to zoom out."
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.