Trader Who Called Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Bottom In April Now Warns Local Top Likely In August

A pseudonymous trader that accurately predicted the local bottom on major cryptocurrencies in April is now warning that August may see a local top for the crypto market.

On July 18, Nachi revisited his April call, emphasizing that the ideal time to go aggressive was then, not now.

He warns that the market is in a late bullish stage, and traders should be cautious with leverage going forward.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Current Price Price As Of April 22 Bitcoin BTC/USD $117,917.54 $90,721 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,783.80 $1,693 Solana SOL/USD $195.49 $144 Sui SUI/USD $3.99 $2.46 Hyperliquid HYPE/USD $46.11 $18.83

What's Next: Nachi's original thesis pointed to April–August 2025 as the most bullish window for crypto, fuelled by easing rates, cooling inflation, and improving sentiment.

However, he now believes the top could form in August, especially if no new bullish catalysts emerge.

He cautioned: "The market tops when liquidity and bullish news top out, and that could happen by the end of summer."

Nachi also observed that "Dino coins" (old altcoins) pumping hard is a classic sign of frothy market behaviour, a typical signal that things may be peaking.

Still, he continues to hold most of his long positions and expects consolidation or pullback before another leg higher. For Bitcoin to hit $150,000 by August, he said, "something really wild needs to happen."

Nachi had added that if Trump intensifies tariffs or macro conditions shift unexpectedly, that could delay or extend the top.

