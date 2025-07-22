Peter Thiel And Cathie Wood Just Boarded Tom Lee's Ether Rocket

A little-known crypto microcap is suddenly attracting some very big names. Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc BMNR, a modular crypto miner previously flying under the radar, has become the latest magnet for bold bets from Peter Thiel, Cathie Wood, and Tom Lee.

That conviction seems to be resonating with the market. BMNR has surged 279.75% over the past year, is up 465.29% year-to-date, and a staggering 799.32% in just the past month—turning what was once an obscure microcap into one of the hottest tickets in crypto infrastructure.

The twist? This isn't a traditional Bitcoin BTC/USD mining story—it's a bet on Ethereum ETH/USD.

Wall Street Royalty Makes Its Move

Through his Founders Fund, Thiel has acquired a 9% stake in Bitmine. At the same time, ARK Invest—led by Wood—restructured three of its flagship ETFs to include a 1.5% position in the company, dumping shares of Coinbase and Roblox to fund the move.

In parallel, Lee, a long-time Ethereum bull and founder of Fundstrat, has not only taken a board seat but also been named chairman, signaling deep strategic involvement.

This kind of convergence doesn't happen often. When three of the most forward-leaning minds in finance converge on a miner that was worth $50 million just a few days back, investors should pay attention.

Not Your Average Mining Stock

Unlike Riot Platforms Inc RIOT or MARA Holdings Inc MARA, which focus on brute-force Bitcoin mining, Bitmine is angling for something different. The company uses immersion cooling and modular setups to improve efficiency, and it’s now positioning itself as an Ethereum treasury play rather than just a mining farm. This pivot aligns with the broader shift in the crypto space toward proof-of-stake assets, multi-token exposure, and more diversified infrastructure.

The Ethereum angle lends Bitmine added relevance as institutions gradually warm to ETH exposure beyond simply buying coins. With ARK's backing, Thiel's endorsement, and Lee's strategic vision, Bitmine is being rebranded—from obscure penny stock to speculative blue-sky growth play.

While still a smaller crypto player, Bitmine now sits in a very different conversation—one that includes AI-powered infrastructure, crypto-native treasury management, and next-generation energy efficiency. And with Ethereum’s narrative heating up again, it may not stay under the radar for long.

Photo: Shutterstock