Bitcoin Stalls Near $117,000 As XRP, Solana, Dogecoin Extend Gains

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Monday, with Solana and DOgecoin notably outperforming Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $117,498.03 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,744.59 Solana SOL/USD $193.75 XRP XRP/USD $3.56 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2732 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001537

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume and daily active addresses declined by 2.95% and 1.5% respectively. Exchanges netflows are up by 111.6%.

Coinglass data shows 130,872 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $414.26 million.

The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD , Kaspa KAS/USD and Ethena ENA/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades highlights that Bitcoin is currently testing the upper boundary of a bullish pennant.

For the breakout to be valid, he says Bitcoin needs to close above the pattern on higher timeframes. A rejection here and fall back inside the pennant could signal a fakeout, potentially leading to a local reversal.

More Crypto Online notes that Bitcoin is still holding micro support, but stresses that a break above $119,650 is needed for bullish confirmation.

In the meantime, the analyst believes altcoins present more attractive opportunities in the current environment.

Michael van de Poppe observes that Bitcoin has now cleared liquidity on both sides, indicating market indecision.

With volatility compressing, he expects a major breakout or breakdown soon.

According to him, a move above $119,500 would likely trigger a new all-time high, while a drop below $116,800 could lead to a buy-the-dip scenario near $111,000.

Crypto Batman adds to the bullish sentiment, pointing out the ongoing bullish pennant formation.

He suggests that while a clean breakout would be ideal, even a retest of the bullish Fair Value Gap below could offer a strong long setup.

Overall, he views the market structure as bullish regardless of which path Bitcoin takes next.

Image: Shutterstock