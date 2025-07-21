July 21, 2025 3:11 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Stalls Near $117,000 As XRP, Solana, Dogecoin Extend Gains

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Monday, with Solana and DOgecoin notably outperforming Bitcoin.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$117,498.03
EthereumETH/USD$3,744.59
SolanaSOL/USD$193.75
XRPXRP/USD$3.56
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2732
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001537

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume and daily active addresses declined by 2.95% and 1.5% respectively. Exchanges netflows are up by 111.6%.
  • Coinglass data shows 130,872 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $414.26 million.
  • The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD, Kaspa KAS/USD and Ethena ENA/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades highlights that Bitcoin is currently testing the upper boundary of a bullish pennant.

For the breakout to be valid, he says Bitcoin needs to close above the pattern on higher timeframes. A rejection here and fall back inside the pennant could signal a fakeout, potentially leading to a local reversal.

More Crypto Online notes that Bitcoin is still holding micro support, but stresses that a break above $119,650 is needed for bullish confirmation.

In the meantime, the analyst believes altcoins present more attractive opportunities in the current environment.

Michael van de Poppe observes that Bitcoin has now cleared liquidity on both sides, indicating market indecision.

With volatility compressing, he expects a major breakout or breakdown soon.

According to him, a move above $119,500 would likely trigger a new all-time high, while a drop below $116,800 could lead to a buy-the-dip scenario near $111,000.

Crypto Batman adds to the bullish sentiment, pointing out the ongoing bullish pennant formation.

He suggests that while a clean breakout would be ideal, even a retest of the bullish Fair Value Gap below could offer a strong long setup.

Overall, he views the market structure as bullish regardless of which path Bitcoin takes next.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$117342.200.00%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.2711-1.01%
ENA/USD Logo
$ENAEthena
$0.545110.7%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$3754.55-0.11%
KAS/USD Logo
$KASKAS
$0.113616.4%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000015-1.16%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$195.107.47%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$3.573.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved