EXCLUSIVE: DeFi Development Buys $19 Million In Solana

DeFi Development DFDV announced on Monday that it has 999,999 Solana SOL/USD and SOL equivalents on its balance sheet.

The company purchased 141,383 SOL between July 14 and July 20, at an average purchase price of $133.53, representing approximately $19 million. The purchased SOL includes both spot purchases and discounted locked SOL.

The company's SOL position includes rewards from staking and on-chain activities.

As of July 20, 2025, DeFi Development held 999,999 SOL and SOL equivalents, an increase of 142,250 from its previous balance of 857,749. It held SOL and SOL equivalents worth $181 million.

The company earned close to 867 SOL via staking, validator revenue, and other on-chain activity between July 14 and July 20

DeFi Development held 19,445,837 shares outstanding as of July 18, 2025. SOL per Share ("SPS") of 0.0514, representing an approximate 13% increase week-over-week. SPS was worth $9.30.

The newly acquired SOL will be held long-term and staked to various validators, including DeFi Development's own Solana validators, to generate native yield.

Month-to-date, DeFi Development raised approximately $19.2 million in net proceeds through its Equity Line of Credit facility, issuing 740,000 shares of common stock. Roughly $5 million of the proceeds remains available primarily for future SOL purchases.

To date, DeFi Development has drawn 0.4% of the total available capacity under its credit facility. Approximately $4.98 billion remains available under the facility.

Last week, DeFi Development outlined a medium-term objective of reaching 1.0 SPS by December 2028 and near-term guidance of 0.1650 SPS by June 2026, representing approximately 261% growth from Monday's level of 0.0457.

Price Action: DFDV stock traded higher by 11.2% to $27.14 premarket at the last check Monday.

Photo by Lee Wa Da via Shutterstock