Shiba Inu Surges 37% In 1 Month: How High Can The SHIB Price Go?

- Shiba Inu daily transactions spiked to 4.67 million, fueling a sharp increase in active addresses.
- A trader notes that a break above the $0.0000175 sell wall could trigger a smooth rally toward $0.000028.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has gained over 37% in the past month, driven by soaring transaction volume, increased network activity, and a series of aggressive token burns.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001559
|$9.2 billion
|+14%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2716
|$40.8 billion
|+32.8%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001408
|$5.9 billion
|+12.6%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader CW predicts a smooth rally toward $0.000028 if Shiba Inu decisively breaks through the $0.0000175 resistance, a key supply zone currently acting as a sell wall.
Friedrich, another prominent trader, said SHIB looks "primed for breakout," especially as Ethereum gains momentum. He expects a retest of all-time highs and advises spot accumulation, warning against excessive leverage.
Statistics: Shibburn data shows 1.19 million SHIB were burned in the past 24 hours.
Shibarium data shows daily transactions increasing from 4.58 million to 4.67 million in a single day.
While large transaction volume dropped 43.86%, daily active addresses climbed 11.9%. 46% of SHIB holders are in profit, and another 4% are at breakeven, an improved ratio thanks to the 37% monthly price surge.
Coinglass data shows Shiba Inu open interest spiked 12.3% to $326.7 million, the highest since early Febuary. Derivatives trading volume expanded 75.6% in a single day.
Community News: Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama's latest AI whitepaper paints a vision of an AI-dominated future, warning that humans may not be the winners.
He asserts SHIB is strategically positioned across multiple sectors, making it a "resilient asset" in an AI-controlled world. Kusama also classifies six types of AI domination in the paper.
