July 21, 2025

Shiba Inu Surges 37% In 1 Month: How High Can The SHIB Price Go?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has gained over 37% in the past month, driven by soaring transaction volume, increased network activity, and a series of aggressive token burns.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001559 $9.2 billion+14% 
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2716 $40.8 billion+32.8%
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001408 $5.9 billion+12.6% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CW predicts a smooth rally toward $0.000028 if Shiba Inu decisively breaks through the $0.0000175 resistance, a key supply zone currently acting as a sell wall.

Friedrich, another prominent trader, said SHIB looks "primed for breakout," especially as Ethereum gains momentum. He expects a retest of all-time highs and advises spot accumulation, warning against excessive leverage.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows 1.19 million SHIB were burned in the past 24 hours.

Shibarium data shows daily transactions increasing from 4.58 million to 4.67 million in a single day.

While large transaction volume dropped 43.86%, daily active addresses climbed 11.9%. 46% of SHIB holders are in profit, and another 4% are at breakeven, an improved ratio thanks to the 37% monthly price surge.

Coinglass data shows Shiba Inu open interest spiked 12.3% to $326.7 million, the highest since early Febuary. Derivatives trading volume expanded 75.6% in a single day.

Community News: Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama's latest AI whitepaper paints a vision of an AI-dominated future, warning that humans may not be the winners.

He asserts SHIB is strategically positioned across multiple sectors, making it a "resilient asset" in an AI-controlled world. Kusama also classifies six types of AI domination in the paper.

Read Next: 

