Shiba Inu Rallies 10% In 1 Week: Can It Go Higher?

- SHIB burn rate jumps 870% in 24 hours with 5.89 million tokens incinerated.
- Trader calls SHIB’s chart structure “epic” and says current levels present a perfect bid opportunity.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is gaining momentum with the launch of the new Shytoshi AI paper, fueling speculation that SHIB could be entering a new bullish phase.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001497
|+10.5%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2449
|+21.6%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001341
|+5.2%
Trader Notes: Crypto analyst CJ flagged Shiba Inu's chart as forming a "pretty epic structure," with bid zones now primed for potential high-reward entries.
While SHIB is near local resistance, the broader formation signals considerable upside if momentum persists.
Statistics: Shibburn reports an 869.7% spike in the burn rate, with 5.82 million SHIB burned in a single transaction 19 hours ago.
IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume narrowed by 31.6% while daily active addresses grew 14.4% in a single day. Transactions greater than $100,000 rose from 78 to 99 during the same period.
Community News: Shiba Inu's official X account confirmed the token has broken its long-term downtrend, reclaiming the $0.000015 level with conviction.
Key indicators turning bullish include: downtrend resistance breached, volume and momentum surging, whale accumulation underway and structure flipped bullish.
SHIB is now experiencing its strongest rally since February. A sustained move could see it reclaim $0.000017, opening the door to a test of $0.00002.
SHIB's marketing lead Lucie expressed deep curiosity around the Shytoshi AI paper, calling it a turning point. "This feels like the beginning of a new narrative, SHIB CITY: The AI Utopia," she wrote, hinting that the meme coin might be entering a new era of storytelling, utility, and cultural relevance.
