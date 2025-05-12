May 12, 2025 7:31 AM 1 min read

EXCLUSIVE: DeFi Development Makes Record Solana Purchase, Surpasses $100 Million In Treasury Holdings

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

DeFi Development Corp DFDV announced on Monday that it had purchased 172,670 Solana SOL/USD at an average purchase price of $136.81, valued at approximately $23.6 million.

This marks the company's 10th Solana purchase under its digital asset treasury strategy and its largest purchase.

DeFi Development Corp now holds 595,988 SOL, valued at approximately $102.7 million, including staking rewards.

Also Read: DeFi Development Corp Expands Digital Asset Portfolio, Holds $58.5 Million In Solana Tokens

As of May 12, DeFi Development had 2.04 million total outstanding shares. The SOL per Share (SPS) was 0.293, or $50.42.

As with all previously purchased tokens, the most recently purchased SOL will be held long-term and staked to various validators, including DeFi Dev Corp's own Solana validators, to generate native yield.

Price Action: DFDV stock traded higher by 12% to $84 premarket at the last check on Monday.

Read Next:

Photo: Lee Wa Da via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DFDV Logo
DFDVDeFi Development Corp
$79.936.62%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
62.85
Quality
-
Value
6.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarket-Moving ExclusivesExclusivesBriefs
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved