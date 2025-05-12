EXCLUSIVE: DeFi Development Makes Record Solana Purchase, Surpasses $100 Million In Treasury Holdings

Zinger Key Points
- DeFi Dev Corp bought 172.7K Solana for $23.6M, its largest purchase yet, boosting total holdings to 596K SOL.
- DFDV stock surged 33% as it stakes SOL for long-term yield; current holdings valued at over $102M.
DeFi Development Corp DFDV announced on Monday that it had purchased 172,670 Solana SOL/USD at an average purchase price of $136.81, valued at approximately $23.6 million.
This marks the company's 10th Solana purchase under its digital asset treasury strategy and its largest purchase.
DeFi Development Corp now holds 595,988 SOL, valued at approximately $102.7 million, including staking rewards.
As of May 12, DeFi Development had 2.04 million total outstanding shares. The SOL per Share (SPS) was 0.293, or $50.42.
As with all previously purchased tokens, the most recently purchased SOL will be held long-term and staked to various validators, including DeFi Dev Corp's own Solana validators, to generate native yield.
Price Action: DFDV stock traded higher by 12% to $84 premarket at the last check on Monday.
Photo: Lee Wa Da via Shutterstock
