Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Rally As BTC Eyes $120,000

Cryptocurrency markets are surging on Friday, with Bitcoin’s run clearing the way for an altcoin rally.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $117,539.23 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,991.09 Solana SOL/USD $164.03 XRP XRP/USD $2.81 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2121 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001376

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 50.5% and daily active addresses growing by 9.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,403 to 14,533 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 373.6%.

Coinglass data reports 273,588 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.26 billion.

The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Story IP/USD and Stellar XLM/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Carl Moon noted that a large liquidity pool remains around $111,000, which could serve as a short-term magnet.

Crypto Jelle used the "Power of Three" setup to forecast a broader target of $140,000, noting that BTC is now clearly trending upward.

Titan of Crypto pointed out that Bitcoin has never ended a bull cycle without breaking above the Power Law Corridor, which currently sits at $118,500, a potential breakout trigger if history rhymes.

The Cryptomist added that BTC is forming a falling wedge on lower timeframes, a classic bullish reversal pattern. A breakout from this could target $123,000–$125,000 before a consolidation phase.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock