July 11, 2025

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Rally As BTC Eyes $120,000

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are surging on Friday, with Bitcoin’s run clearing the way for an altcoin rally.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$117,539.23
EthereumETH/USD$2,991.09
SolanaSOL/USD$164.03
XRPXRP/USD$2.81
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2121
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001376

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 50.5% and daily active addresses growing by 9.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,403 to 14,533 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 373.6%.
  • Coinglass data reports 273,588 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.26 billion.
  • The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Story IP/USD and Stellar XLM/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Carl Moon noted that a large liquidity pool remains around $111,000, which could serve as a short-term magnet.

Crypto Jelle used the "Power of Three" setup to forecast a broader target of $140,000, noting that BTC is now clearly trending upward.

Titan of Crypto pointed out that Bitcoin has never ended a bull cycle without breaking above the Power Law Corridor, which currently sits at $118,500, a potential breakout trigger if history rhymes.

The Cryptomist added that BTC is forming a falling wedge on lower timeframes, a classic bullish reversal pattern. A breakout from this could target $123,000–$125,000 before a consolidation phase.

