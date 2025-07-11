Bitcoin's All-Time High Break Means Volatility Could Soon Return: Report

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has remained locked in a narrow trading band for weeks before its all-time high breakout, but on-chain and market data point to growing pressure that could soon unleash sharp volatility.

According to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, the market was coiling in a historically tight range amid strong investor accumulation and record ETF ownership, conditions that often precede large directional moves.

Across a range of timeframes, realized and implied volatility in Bitcoin markets has dropped near historical lows.

Just 6% of trading days since late 2022 have recorded a tighter 30-day price range than current levels.

On a 60-day basis, the figure drops to just 0.4%.

Options markets show a similar picture: implied volatility is also near the lowest levels recorded in over two years, suggesting traders are not yet pricing in a major move, often a contrarian indicator.

While price has stagnated, underlying demand has remained robust.

Bitcoin wallets holding less than 100 BTC, categorized as "shrimp," "crab," and "fish" cohorts, are accumulating coins at a rate of 19,300 BTC per month, far exceeding the current mining issuance of 13,400 BTC per month.

Long-term holders (LTHs) are also adding to their stacks, with their net accumulation outpacing new supply.

"These tenured investors appear unwilling to distribute their coins at the current spot price, and require a meaningful market move before the next wave of action unfolds," the report said.

Approximately 19% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is now clustered within ±10% of the current price, suggesting that even modest price changes could significantly impact investor sentiment and trigger cascading reactions.

Despite slowing inflows over the past week, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now collectively hold $137 billion in assets, an all-time high.

BlackRock's IBIT alone accounts for 55% of this total, with Fidelity and Grayscale following at 16.2% and 14.7%, respectively.

IBIT's dominance extends to the options market, where it commands 97% of total open interest across Bitcoin ETF options.

This growing share has created a self-reinforcing loop of liquidity, lower spreads, and increased participation, cementing its influence on price discovery.

Interestingly, IBIT's average cost basis—$75.3k—is closely aligned with Glassnode's "True Market Mean" ($72.2k) and "Active Investor Price" ($78.4k), reinforcing its representativeness of broader investor positioning.

In sum, the report suggests that the Bitcoin market is currently in a high-tension state, driven by tightening supply, subdued volatility, and accumulating demand.

"The longer the consolidation continues, the greater the potential energy stored in the price structure," Glassnode concluded. "When the market finally moves, the resulting volatility expansion is likely to be significant."

