Bitcoin Holds At $117,000: Will The Cycle Follow Its Classic 4-Year Pattern?

Bitcoin BTC/USD is consolidating just below its all-time highs near $117,000, and traders are now asking the big question: will this bull run follow the traditional 4-year cycle or break the mould?

What Happened: In a recent deep-dive, Crypto Amsterdam broke down how to think about cycle tops and profit-taking without trying to "perfectly time" the market.

Rather than obsessing over nailing the absolute peak, the trader recommends a structured exit strategy based on cycle trends, price discovery, and broader market dynamics.

Key insights from the trader's strategy:

Classic 4-year cycle logic still applies: from bottoming out to explosive upside, followed by a late-stage altcoin rally and falling Bitcoin dominance.

But the chance of a "super cycle", driven by institutional adoption and macro shifts, makes sitting entirely in fiat risky.

A balanced approach: accumulate early, scale out gradually as BTC and alts reach upper bands.

Exit planning should be tied to chart levels, BTC dominance, and sector rotations to avoid emotional roundtrips and secure long-term gains.

Why It Matters: While prices have surged, on-chain signals suggest this rally may be more resilient than previous cycles.

Santiment data shows a continued drop in BTC on exchanges, a trend that typically limits the risk of sudden, panic-driven corrections.

Over the last four months, 315,830 BTC, a 21% drop, has moved into self-custody.

Since July 2020, that number stands at a staggering 1.88 million BTC (61%).

This mass exodus from exchanges suggests that long-term holders are showing strong conviction, opting to hold through volatility rather than take profits too early leading to panic-driven sell-offs.

Image: Shutterstock