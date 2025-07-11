July 11, 2025 2:20 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Holds At $117,000: Will The Cycle Follow Its Classic 4-Year Pattern?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Bitcoin BTC/USD is consolidating just below its all-time highs near $117,000, and traders are now asking the big question: will this bull run follow the traditional 4-year cycle or break the mould?

What Happened: In a recent deep-dive, Crypto Amsterdam broke down how to think about cycle tops and profit-taking without trying to "perfectly time" the market.

Rather than obsessing over nailing the absolute peak, the trader recommends a structured exit strategy based on cycle trends, price discovery, and broader market dynamics.

Key insights from the trader's strategy:

  • Classic 4-year cycle logic still applies: from bottoming out to explosive upside, followed by a late-stage altcoin rally and falling Bitcoin dominance.
  • But the chance of a "super cycle", driven by institutional adoption and macro shifts, makes sitting entirely in fiat risky.
  • A balanced approach: accumulate early, scale out gradually as BTC and alts reach upper bands.
  • Exit planning should be tied to chart levels, BTC dominance, and sector rotations to avoid emotional roundtrips and secure long-term gains.

Also Read: The Bitcoin ETF Boom Is Here — But Is It Built To Last?

Why It Matters: While prices have surged, on-chain signals suggest this rally may be more resilient than previous cycles.

Santiment data shows a continued drop in BTC on exchanges, a trend that typically limits the risk of sudden, panic-driven corrections.

Over the last four months, 315,830 BTC, a 21% drop, has moved into self-custody.

Since July 2020, that number stands at a staggering 1.88 million BTC (61%).

This mass exodus from exchanges suggests that long-term holders are showing strong conviction, opting to hold through volatility rather than take profits too early leading to panic-driven sell-offs.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$117611.501.36%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved