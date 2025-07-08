Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes 99,280% In 1 Day: What Is Going On?

- Over 1 billion SHIB burned in a single transaction, sending the daily burn rate soaring by 99,284%.
- Trader says a confirmed bullish divergence could signal a 180% rally back to $0.000032.
- From tariffs to inflation, macro risks are rising—Matt Maley reveals how he’s trading it all, live this Wednesday July 9 at 6 PM ET.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is showing signs of a potential breakout, fueled by a massive spike in token burns, strategic partnerships and on-chain activity.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001186
|$6.99 billion
|+5.4%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1710
|$25.7 billion
|+6.4%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001002
|$4.2 billion
|+5.8%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks points to a confirmed bullish divergence on SHIB's MACD, signaling a setup for a 180% surge back toward $0.000032. He believes this could be the start of a larger positive reversal for the meme coin.
he Crypto Basic noted that if crypto assets become more widely adopted, Shiba Inu stands to benefit significantly.
With a current market dominance of 0.21%, they believe SHIB could capture 0.50% to 1% of the emerging digital economy.
Statistics: Shibburn reported a 99,284.5% spike in SHIB's daily burn rate, driven primarily by a single transaction burning 1 billion SHIB roughly 16 hours ago. The 7-day burn rate is now up 1,807.3%, contributing to supply reduction and potential price support.
IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu's daily active addresses moved higher by 9.3% while transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 21 to 24 in a single day.
Community News: The Shiba Inu team announced a new partnership with token launchpad DegenSafe aimed at launching safer meme coin projects.
The collaboration focuses on improving security and user protection in future token launches, a move that could elevate trust and utility across the SHIB ecosystem.
Image: Shutterstock
