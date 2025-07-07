XRP Stuck Below $2.30: Why Is It Not Moving?

XRP XRP/USD continues to trade below $2.30 but several positive catalysts could propel the popular cryptocurrency to new highs soon.

According to market commentators, XRP may be on the cusp of its most significant rally to date, fueled by both technical structure and fundamental tailwinds.

XRP's explosive moves in 2017 and 2021 followed clean retests of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA). In 2017, XRP skyrocketed 2,000% after an EMA retest, reaching $3.80, while in 2021 it surged 455% to $1.96.

If XRP were to repeat this move in 2025, it would go to $9.50 if it follows the 2021 pattern or $37.50 if it follows the 2017 cycle.

A crossover of the 21-week EMA and 33-week SMA, expected around September 2025, could confirm the start of a major bull run.

According to the analysis, the three upside levels to monitor are $6.70, $13, and $27.

Data from CoinShares shows XRP attracted $10.6 million in weekly inflows, pushing its year-to-date total to $335 million.

With the SEC set to drop its lawsuit and Ripple's application for a U.S. banking license, regulatory news and ETF-related developments are shaping favorable fundamental catalysts for a potential XRP bull run.

