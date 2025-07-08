Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady As Tariff Letters Shake Up Markets

Cryptourrencies are drifting upwards on Tuesday morning as markets expect further tariff-related news from the White House.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $108,823.13 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,563.84 Solana SOL/USD $151.17 XRP XRP/USD $2.29 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1697 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001184

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transcation increased by 95.4% and 312.2%, respectively. Daily active addresses are up by 14.3% and 0.08%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 74,847 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $162.83 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $216.6 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $62.1 million.

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa noted Bitcoin has been stuck in a tight range for nearly two months.

While short-term volatility remains choppy, he believes a breakout to new all-time highs could still materialize in July.

The safer move is to wait, he said, though skilled traders are already positioned for the upside.

Daan Crypto Trades pointed out BTC's sluggish start to both the month and quarter is typical behavior, with price action bouncing between the Weekly and Monthly/Quarterly opens.

He expects Bitcoin to remain in this consolidation range for another day or two. Despite geopolitical headline risks like tariff shocks, he said, "the market seems relatively unaffected."

Ted Labs co-founder Niels sees XRP as a potential early altseason signal.

The coin is close to breaking out of a 7-month downtrend, and with RSI already breaking out, a weekly close above $2.40 could ignite a broader altcoin surge.

He emphasized that historically, XRP breakouts have often preceded full-blown altseasons.

CryptoBatman observed Ethereum forming a megaphone pattern, signaling an upcoming breakout attempt.

The next major resistance levels to watch are $3,500 and $4,200. A clean break above these could trigger a wider altcoin rally.

Trader Tardigrade highlighted Dogecoin's position inside an ascending broadening wedge on the weekly chart. DOGE is also contending with a parallel descending resistance trendline. A breakout here could indicate rising volatility and a possible strong upside continuation.

