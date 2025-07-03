July 3, 2025 10:21 AM 2 min read

Shiba Inu Jumps 5% In A Single Day: Is A Bigger Rally Coming?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is showing renewed strength, rising 5% in a single day amid bullish developments across its ecosystem, consistent token burns, and broader market momentum.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001182 $6.96 billion+4.4% 
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1714 $25.8 billion+7% 
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001033 $4.3 billion+11.5% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Shib Knight noted that Shiba Inu has finally broken the downtrend it's been stuck in since May 13, signaling a potential reversal.

With bullish sentiment returning to crypto markets and on-chain data strengthening the case, SHIB looks ready to run.

Joe Mitoshi, another prominent trader, highlighted that SHIB's long-term chart is flashing bullish signals.

If it breaks above the 1:1 line, he says it could trigger a major rally. "Time to prepare and position accordingly," he advised.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows 60.16 million SHIB was burned in the last seven days.

Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions have maintained above the 4 million mark for more than a month.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 32.4%, while daily active addresses inched higher by 0.03%. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 37 to 44 in a single day.

Community News: Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama stressed that revenue generation, not just utility, is essential for a sustainable crypto project.

Echoing SHIB commentator Luis Delgado, Kusama said SHIB has always focused on building on-chain revenue streams, and a new strategic plan is in the works to strengthen its market position.

Kusama also teased the upcoming release of an AI-focused paper under the initiative “JUL-AI,” with several updates and roadmap milestones expected throughout July.

