Shiba Inu Jumps 5% In A Single Day: Is A Bigger Rally Coming?

- Shiba Inu developer stresses importance of real revenue generation in crypto.
- Traders say SHIB has broken its downtrend and may be gearing up for a strong move higher.
- Get ahead of Wall Street reactions—Benzinga Pro delivers signals, squawk, and news fast. Now 60% off this 4th of July.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is showing renewed strength, rising 5% in a single day amid bullish developments across its ecosystem, consistent token burns, and broader market momentum.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001182
|$6.96 billion
|+4.4%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1714
|$25.8 billion
|+7%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001033
|$4.3 billion
|+11.5%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Shib Knight noted that Shiba Inu has finally broken the downtrend it's been stuck in since May 13, signaling a potential reversal.
With bullish sentiment returning to crypto markets and on-chain data strengthening the case, SHIB looks ready to run.
Joe Mitoshi, another prominent trader, highlighted that SHIB's long-term chart is flashing bullish signals.
If it breaks above the 1:1 line, he says it could trigger a major rally. "Time to prepare and position accordingly," he advised.
Statistics: Shibburn data shows 60.16 million SHIB was burned in the last seven days.
Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions have maintained above the 4 million mark for more than a month.
IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 32.4%, while daily active addresses inched higher by 0.03%. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 37 to 44 in a single day.
Community News: Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama stressed that revenue generation, not just utility, is essential for a sustainable crypto project.
Echoing SHIB commentator Luis Delgado, Kusama said SHIB has always focused on building on-chain revenue streams, and a new strategic plan is in the works to strengthen its market position.
Kusama also teased the upcoming release of an AI-focused paper under the initiative “JUL-AI,” with several updates and roadmap milestones expected throughout July.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.