Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Slightly While XRP Holds Firm On Tariff-Driven Monday

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 0.7% lower at $3.33 trillion.
- One trader mark more than $130,000 target for Bitcoin in Q3, another terms this is the calm before the storm.
- From tariffs to inflation, macro risks are rising—Matt Maley reveals how he’s trading it all, live this Wednesday July 9 at 6 PM ET.
Cryptocurrency markets are down on Monday as President Donald Trump proposed new tariffs on several trading partners.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$107,848.28
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,526.82
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$149.54
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.29
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1668
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001150
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 3.9% and daily active addresses growing by 6.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,039 to 7,469 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 39%.
- Coinglass data reports 73,718 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $193.07 million.
Notable Developments:
- Elon Musk Says His America Party Will Embrace Bitcoin: ‘Fiat Is Hopeless’
- Cathie Wood Questions Big Movement In Old Bitcoin: ‘Part Of A Government Settlement Deal?’
- Shiba Inu Partners With New Token Lanchpad To Take On Solana-Based Rival That Birthed Fartcoin: ‘Just The Beginning’
- Bit Digital (BTBT) Goes All-In On Ethereum, Sells All Bitcoin: What’s Going On?
- This Solana-Focused ETF By REX-Osprey Offers A New Way To Earn from Crypto
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Pudgy Penguins
|PENGU/USD
|$0.01461
|Jito
|JTO/USD
|$1.82
|Dogwifhat
|WIF/USD
|$0.8441
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle noted that while global liquidity is on the rise, Bitcoin is currently lagging, mirroring its behavior in late 2024. He expects this gap to close in the coming months, maintaining a bullish long-term outlook.
BitBull highlighted that Bitcoin has broken out of a classic bull flag pattern and held its retest cleanly last week. With U.S. equities pushing to new all-time highs, he believes this BTC breakout is legitimate, not a fakeout, and places a Q3 target above $130,000.
Rekt Capital also chimed in, stating the current low-volatility phase could be "the calm before the storm." He estimates Bitcoin's bull market has just 2–3 months left, with a final explosive move potentially ahead.
Trader Kevin offered a technical overlay, plotting Bitcoin against global liquidity without lag adjustment. His chart shows BTC approaching the upper bound of its typical lag range, historically preceding a major breakout or catch-up rally.
