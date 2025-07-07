July 7, 2025 2:40 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Slightly While XRP Holds Firm On Tariff-Driven Monday

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are down on Monday as President Donald Trump proposed new tariffs on several trading partners.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$107,848.28
EthereumETH/USD$2,526.82
SolanaSOL/USD$149.54
XRPXRP/USD$2.29
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1668
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001150

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 3.9% and daily active addresses growing by 6.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,039 to 7,469 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 39%.
  • Coinglass data reports 73,718 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $193.07 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice   
Pudgy PenguinsPENGU/USD$0.01461
JitoJTO/USD$1.82
DogwifhatWIF/USD$0.8441

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle noted that while global liquidity is on the rise, Bitcoin is currently lagging, mirroring its behavior in late 2024. He expects this gap to close in the coming months, maintaining a bullish long-term outlook.

BitBull highlighted that Bitcoin has broken out of a classic bull flag pattern and held its retest cleanly last week. With U.S. equities pushing to new all-time highs, he believes this BTC breakout is legitimate, not a fakeout, and places a Q3 target above $130,000.

Rekt Capital also chimed in, stating the current low-volatility phase could be "the calm before the storm." He estimates Bitcoin's bull market has just 2–3 months left, with a final explosive move potentially ahead.

Trader Kevin offered a technical overlay, plotting Bitcoin against global liquidity without lag adjustment. His chart shows BTC approaching the upper bound of its typical lag range, historically preceding a major breakout or catch-up rally.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107779.09-1.32%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1672-2.79%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2529.06-1.62%
JTO/USD Logo
$JTOJito
$1.83-5.60%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000012-2.79%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$149.86-1.35%
SYRUP/USD Logo
$SYRUPSyrup
$0.5214-6.61%
WIF/USD Logo
$WIFdogwifhat
$0.8430-3.88%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.290.85%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved