Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Slightly While XRP Holds Firm On Tariff-Driven Monday

Cryptocurrency markets are down on Monday as President Donald Trump proposed new tariffs on several trading partners.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,848.28 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,526.82 Solana SOL/USD $149.54 XRP XRP/USD $2.29 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1668 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001150

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 3.9% and daily active addresses growing by 6.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,039 to 7,469 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 39%.

Coinglass data reports 73,718 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $193.07 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD $0.01461 Jito JTO/USD $1.82 Dogwifhat WIF/USD $0.8441

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle noted that while global liquidity is on the rise, Bitcoin is currently lagging, mirroring its behavior in late 2024. He expects this gap to close in the coming months, maintaining a bullish long-term outlook.

BitBull highlighted that Bitcoin has broken out of a classic bull flag pattern and held its retest cleanly last week. With U.S. equities pushing to new all-time highs, he believes this BTC breakout is legitimate, not a fakeout, and places a Q3 target above $130,000.

Rekt Capital also chimed in, stating the current low-volatility phase could be "the calm before the storm." He estimates Bitcoin's bull market has just 2–3 months left, with a final explosive move potentially ahead.

Trader Kevin offered a technical overlay, plotting Bitcoin against global liquidity without lag adjustment. His chart shows BTC approaching the upper bound of its typical lag range, historically preceding a major breakout or catch-up rally.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock