How Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Could Create A 'Big Beautiful Bull Run' For Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP

With President Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill” narrowly passing the Senate, market watchers say the broader economic fallout could create tailwinds for Bitcoin BTC/USD and digital assets, even as direct crypto measures were left out of the legislation.

What Happened: Santiment data points out how the Big Beautiful Bill passing may be bullish for cryptocurrencies.

Though the bill contained no specific crypto provisions, traders and analysts are focused on its economic ripple effects: large tax cuts and bonus depreciation may benefit Bitcoin miners, rising Treasury issuance could prompt Fed easing, injecting liquidity into markets and there's a possibility of looser monetary conditions if debt pressures mount.

Analytics firm Santiment noted that the bill could revive investor appetite for digital assets, with $107,000 BTC eventually seen as a bargain entry once broader bullish sentiment returns.

Why It Matters: The bill's exclusion of Senator Cynthia Lummis' (R-Wyo.) crypto tax amendment, which aimed to address taxation issues for staking, mining, and micro transactions, was a letdown for the industry. Still, the macro backdrop remains favourable for crypto.

Nic Puckrin, founder of CoinBureau, believes the bill will accelerate dollar devaluation by adding $3.3 trillion to U.S. debt.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has already logged its worst start to the year since 1973, signalling weakening fiat sentiment, typically bullish for Bitcoin as a hedge.

Puckrin emphasized that while Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains cautious, growing pressure from Trump and some FOMC members to slash rates, possibly to 1%, could soon force a pivot.

He believes once the rate cuts arrive, liquidity will flood markets, and Bitcoin's bull run will ignite, with current prices offering deep value.

What's Next: Markets may be experiencing a brief "sell-the-rumour, buy-the-news" reaction, but traders expect momentum to shift as the House votes and macro conditions evolve.

In Puckrin's words, the bill "sets the stage for a macro-driven Bitcoin expansion," and once dust settles, the crypto market could see explosive upside.

Image: Shutterstock