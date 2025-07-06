Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' And Its Impact On Bitcoin, America's Debt Crisis And Robinhood's Blockchain Move: This Week In Crypto

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the world of finance and cryptocurrency. The spotlight was on President Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ and its potential implications for Bitcoin. Meanwhile, concerns about America’s debt crisis continue to mount and Robinhood’s latest move in blockchain technology has stirred up the market.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Bitcoin And Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

President Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ has been the talk of the town, especially its potential impact on Bitcoin. The bill, which passed through the Senate, is expected to lead to a significant fiscal expansion. Market analysts suggest that the bill’s projected impact on government spending, inflation, and the U.S. dollar could drive a shift toward Bitcoin as investors look for alternative stores of value.

Read the full article here.

Big Beautiful Bull Run For Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP

Despite the absence of direct crypto measures in the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, market watchers believe that the broader economic fallout could create tailwinds for Bitcoin and digital assets. Data from Santiment suggests that the bill’s passage may be bullish for cryptocurrencies.

Read the full article here.

See Also: This Bitcoin Collector Turned $500 Into Over $10 Million By Selling 100 ‘Physical’ Bitcoin

America’s Debt Crisis: No Fix In Sight?

Silicon Valley investor and economic commentator Balaji Srinivasan has voiced concerns about America’s looming debt crisis. He stated that the U.S. is heading towards a national bankruptcy, with the real debt exceeding $175 trillion.

Read the full article here.

Robinhood’s Blockchain Move

Macro strategist Raoul Pal has praised Robinhood Markets’ decision to launch tokenized stock offerings. He described it as a move towards the “democratization of finance”, allowing users in Europe to gain exposure to U.S. private companies such as SpaceX and OpenAI.

Read the full article here.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip: A Buying Opportunity?

The cryptocurrency markets saw modest declines following the Senate’s passage of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’. The macro uncertainty combined with Bitcoin’s ongoing range-bound technical structure is keeping momentum subdued. However, some traders believe that the early July dip could present a good buying opportunity.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock