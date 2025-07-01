Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip But 'Early July Dip Buys Will Age Well,' Trader Says

Cryptocurrency markets saw modest declines as market sentiment turned cautious following the Senate's passage of the controversial Big Beautiful Bill. The macro uncertainty combined with Bitcoin's ongoing range-bound technical structure is keeping momentum subdued.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,850.64 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,419.23 Solana SOL/USD $146.88 XRP XRP/USD $2.17 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1583 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001114

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 90.4% and daily active addresses growing by 32.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,612 to 11,714 in a single day. Exchanges netflows expanded by 135.2%.

Coinglass data reports 91,656 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $223.72 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price SPX6900 SPX/USD $1.11 Jito JTO/USD $2.09 Dogwifhat WIF/USD $0.7910

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle believes Bitcoin is currently testing the midpoint of a significant 8-year ascending channel. A confirmed breakout above the red dotted resistance line would mark a major technical shift and could invalidate prior bearish expectations, potentially setting the stage for an aggressive leg higher.

Meanwhile, Byzantine General downplayed fears around Bitcoin's recent drop, calling it a healthy liquidity sweep with strong volume and baseline-resetting funding rates. He sees a potential move to $104,000 as an optimal long entry, though a breakout rally could also launch from current levels.

CRG noted that the CME gap has been filled, but BTC has yet to show a strong bounce. It's sitting on a key support area but may dip further to run stops below the most recent swing low. However, there's also notable upside liquidity, and the 5-day inside bar high is acting like a magnet for price.

The consensus among these traders: early July dip buys may age well, though the exact bottom might still be slightly lower. The coming sessions could determine whether BTC confirms support or heads for one last sweep before lift-off.

