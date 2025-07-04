July 4, 2025 12:00 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge Amid Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' Victory — Analyst Says BTC On 'Cusp Of Making History' As It Eyes Key Weekly Resistance

Cryptocurrency markets rallied on Thursday as President Donald Trump secured his first major legislative victory of his second term, with the House passing his sweeping $3.3 trillion domestic agenda package just ahead of the July 4 holiday.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 11.26 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+0.47%$109,230
Ethereum ETH/USD+0.51%$2,579
Dogecoin DOGE/USD-1.12%$0.1708

The crypto market capitalization reached $3.37 trillion, gaining 0.42% in 24 hours, with Bitcoin maintaining 64.5% dominance and Ethereum holding 9.2% market share.

The surge followed House Republicans’ approval of Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which includes tax cuts, military and border security funding, and significant federal safety net reductions.

Market volatility remained elevated, with 87,335 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours, totaling $217.42 million in liquidations.

Open Interest in crypto derivatives climbed to $151.69 billion, up 0.95%, while the U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.14% to $96.682. The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index registered 55, maintaining neutral territory.

Broader equity markets posted gains, with the S&P 500 rising 0.83% to 6,279.35, the Nasdaq-100 advancing 0.99% to 22,866.97, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.77% to 44,828.53.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 11.26 p.m. ET)
Zcash (ZEC)+6.12%$41.05
Walrus (WAL)+5.85% $0.4374
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)+5.28%$1.20

Gold prices edged up to around $3,330 per ounce, heading for a weekly advance as concerns over the U.S. fiscal deficit and tariff uncertainty boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

In a significant development for the crypto industry, House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill and House Committee on Agriculture Chairman GT Thompson announced that the week of July 14th will be designated as “Crypto Week.”

The House plans to consider the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act as part of Congress’ efforts to establish America as the crypto capital of the world.

Analyst Take: Cryptocurrency Analyst Rekt Capital noted that Bitcoin needs to maintain levels above $108,890 for the remainder of the week to position itself for a bullish weekly close above final major resistance levels, suggesting continued upward momentum potential.

Photo Courtesy: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

